Hassan Whiteside carries Heat past Bucks

Something got into Hassan Whiteside on Wednesday night, and there wasn’t much the Milwaukee Bucks could do about it.

Whiteside had a season-high 27 points along with 13 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Miami Heat over the Bucks 106-101.

Whiteside, averaging 13.8 points coming in, shot 10 for 12 and got his 600th career block in the third quarter. He also forced a crucial jump ball late in the fourth.

“He was a monster tonight,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You could see it from his very first block. You could see it from his very first over-the-top rebound in traffic, and you could see it from his very first drive that he was playing with a different aggressiveness.”

Goran Dragic and Kelly Olynyk added 15 points apiece to help Miami rebound from a loss at Chicago on Monday that snapped the Heat’s season-best seven-game winning streak.

Olynyk scored 10 points in the final quarter to help his team avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since Dec. 3 (Golden State) and Dec. 6 (San Antonio).

Khris Middleton had 25 points to lead Milwaukee, which lost to Miami for the second time in four days.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who lost 97-79 at Miami on Sunday.

Miami used a 7-0 run late to take control.

Warriors 119, Bulls 112

In Chicago, Klay Thompson scored 38 points, Stephen Curry added 30 and Golden State beat the Bulls for its franchise record-tying 14th straight road win.

Kevin Durant had 19 points as Golden State moved into a tie for the third-longest road winning streak in a season in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers hold the record with 16 straight road wins during the 1971-72 season.

Next up for the NBA-leading Warriors is a trip to Houston for a showdown with the Rockets on Saturday night.

Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points for Chicago, which dropped to 14-8 since its 3-20 start. Robin Lopez scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half, and Kris Dunn also had 16.

Thunder 114, Lakers 90

In Oklahoma City, Carmelo Anthony scored 27 points to help the hosts beat Los Angeles, which was still without Lonzo Ball.

Steven Adams had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Russell Westbrook added 19 points and seven assists for the Thunder, who won their third straight. Oklahoma City shot 48 percent overall and outrebounded the Lakers 54-30.

Ball sat out his second straight game with a sore left knee, and the Lakers dropped to 0-8 without its rookie point guard. The injury news got worse for the Lakers. Rookie forward Kyle Kuzma left with a finger joint sprain, and forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left with a right Achilles tendon strain. Neither returned.

Julius Randle scored all 16 of his points in the first half for the Lakers.

Hawks 94, Pelicans 93

In Atlanta, Kent Bazemore hit a jumper with 2.1 seconds remaining and the Hawks rallied from 19 points down to beat New Orleans.

With the score tied 92-92, DeMarcus Cousins drew a blocking foul on John Collins with 13.7 seconds remaining, earning a trip to the foul line. Cousins made only one, giving the Hawks a chance to pull out the victory.

Bazemore knocked down the winning shot with Anthony Davis in his face. New Orleans had one last chance, inbounding the ball to Cousins near the hoop. He came up short on a quick shot, pleading with the officials for a foul call while the Hawks celebrated.

Bazemore led the Hawks with 20 points, while rookie John Collins added 18.

Spurs 100, Nets 95

In New York, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points, Patty Mills made seven 3-pointers and San Antonio responded to the latest absence of Kawhi Leonard by beating Brooklyn.

Mills finished with 25 points and combined with Aldridge on the most important play of the game, a three-point play for Aldridge with 53 seconds remaining on a pass from the reserve guard after the Nets had cut a 17-point deficit to three.

The Spurs announced earlier Wednesday that Leonard would be out indefinitely so he can continue rehabilitating from the right thigh injury that forced him to miss the start of the season.

They were fine without him Wednesday, thanks also to Pau Gasol’s 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Hornets 133, Wizards 109

In Charlotte, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 21 points, Dwight Howard had another double-double and the Hornets used a record-setting first half to beat Washington in coach Steve Clifford’s return.

Charlotte made 12 of its first 13 shots and scored a franchise-record 77 points in the first half to build a 16-point lead. The hosts extended that to 28 in the second half in a game that was never close.

Kemba Walker had 19 points, Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Jeremy Lamb had 16 points for the Hornets, who won for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Clifford returned after missing 21 games because of headaches caused by sleep deprivation. Charlotte was 9-12 in Clifford’s absence and had fallen eight games under .500.

Clippers 109, Nuggets 104

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the hosts held off Denver for their season-high sixth straight win.

Montrezl Harrell added 18 points and Lou Williams had 17 for the Clippers. The Clippers are 12-3 in their last 15 games, tied with Golden State for the NBA’s best record over that span.

Los Angeles was just 7 of 14 from the free-throw line over the final 3:09, but it hung on after last-second turnovers by Will Barton and Wilson Chandler.

Gary Harris scored 19 points in the Nuggets’ fifth straight road loss.

Grizzlies 105, Knicks 99

In Memphis, Tyreke Evans had 23 points, including three free throws in the closing seconds, along with 10 assists to lift the Grizzlies over New York.

JaMychal Green added 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks and Jarell Martin added 17 points each to help Memphis win its second straight.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks with 21 points, while Enes Kanter finished with 20, including 18 in the first half.

Raptors 96, Pistons 91

In Toronto, Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 16 rebounds and C.J. Miles scored 21 points as the Raptors edged Detroit.

Kyle Lowry scored 18 points and DeMar DeRozan had 17 to help the Raptors avoid their first three-game skid of the season.

Andre Drummond had 25 points and 17 rebounds but the Pistons lost for the seventh time in eight road games.

Jazz 120, Kings 105

In Sacramento, Donovan Mitchell scored 23 of his 34 points in the second half and Utah trounced the Kings.

Rodney Hood had 25 points and eight rebounds, Joe Ingles added 14 points and Derrick Favors had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Utah won for only the fifth time in 20 games.