Sharks whip Kings again

There’s nothing like a visit with the Los Angeles Kings to get Martin Jones and the San Jose Sharks on top of their game.

Chris Tierney had a goal and an assist, and Jones made 35 saves in the Sharks’ third straight victory over their longtime rivals, 4-1 Monday.

Barclay Goodrow and Mikkel Boedker ended lengthy goal droughts for the Sharks, who built a three-goal lead during another strong game by Jones against his former Los Angeles teammates.

The goalie who won a Stanley Cup ring as Jonathan Quick’s backup followed up his 2-0 win over the Kings at the Shark Tank on Dec. 23 with another near-shutout of Los Angeles. Jones improved to 9-3-2 in 14 career appearances against his former organization, but he spread the praise for a comprehensive win throughout the San Jose lineup.

“It’s easy to prepare for games against these guys, or any division game,” Jones said. “We know what the standings are like, and what these games mean. We play well as a team (against the Kings). When we play in the offensive zone that much, it makes everybody’s job easier.”

Islanders 5, Canadiens 4 (OT)

John Tavares scored his second goal of the game 1:51 into overtime to lift New York to a win over Montreal.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists to keep up his scoring binge for the Rangers.

Avalanche 3, Ducks 1

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon maintained his torrid home scoring with a goal, Jonathan Bernier stopped 33 shots and Colorado won its seventh straight.

Stars 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

In Boston, former Boston first-round draft pick Tyler Seguin scored on a delayed penalty in overtime to lift Dallas past the Bruins.