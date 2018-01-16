Giants get former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen in deal with Pirates

The Giants found the outfielder they were looking for this winter, acquiring Andrew McCutchen from Pittsburgh on Monday to fill a key void.

San Francisco parted with right-hander Kyle Crick, minor league outfielder Bryan Reynolds and $500,000 in international signing bonus allocation. The Pirates also sent $2.5 million to the Giants to cover part of McCutchen’s $14.75 million salary.

“It’s no secret that we were looking to further add run production to our lineup,” said Brian Sabean, Giants executive vice president of baseball operations. “Anytime you have the opportunity to bring aboard someone with such a track record, you have to jump on it.”

The 31-year-old McCutchen, a former NL MVP and long the face of the Pirates’ franchise, became the second star jettisoned by Pittsburgh in three days. Ace Gerrit Cole was traded to Houston on Saturday.

“Pittsburgh.My Home.My Fans.My City,” McCutchen tweeted . “You will 4ever be in my heart.”

McCutchen added: “Now. . .I’m a Giant! I’ve always enjoyed watching the success of the @SF Giants and I look forward to being apart of more this season. Can’t wait to meet my new teammates and fans. This is just the beginning.”

Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said the trade was “one of the most emotionally agonizing decisions that we have had to make in my tenure.”

“Andrew helped create so many special memories both on and off the field for me, our organization and our fans. He did so while always carrying himself with humility, dignity and grace,” Nutting said.

Pittsburgh ended a two-decade postseason drought in 2013 and made three straight playoff appearances before falling to 78-83 in 2016 and 75-87 last year.

“Making the right decision for the Pirates organization is at times difficult and, on rare occasions, painful,” Pirates president Frank Coonelly said. “No player was more disappointed than Andrew that we did not break through and win a World Series championship for the City of Pittsburgh.”

Earlier in the offseason, the Giants acquired third baseman Evan Longoria from Tampa Bay.

McCutchen, the 2013 NL MVP, may take over in center from Denard Span, who was traded to the Rays in the Longoria deal, or he could slide to an outfield corner. San Francisco wanted more production from the outfield after a last-place season in the NL West.

“Andrew is a dynamic player on the field and will be a leader in our clubhouse,” manager Bruce Bochy said.