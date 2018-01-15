Flames beat Hurricanes for seventh straight win

The Calgary Flames are going so well, they are rolling to easy victories even without their top scorer.

Dougie Hamilton scored twice, Mike Smith made 38 saves and the Flames ran their winning streak to seven straight games with a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Sean Monahan leads the Flames with 21 goals, but was out because of the flu. Calgary still controlled the entire game.

Matt Stajan opened the scoring at 6:01 of the first period with his first goal of the season.

Hamilton made it 2-0 later in the first period. He scored again early in the third for his first multigoal game of the season and Matthew Tkachuk added an insurance goal late. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists to extend his point streak to seven games in a row.

“We’re feeling good right now, obviously,” Hamilton said. “We’re doing the little things consistent and we haven’t really had a terrible stretch of hockey yet.”

Scott Darling made 26 saves for Carolina, which has lost four of five. Lee Stempniak scored with 4:31 remaining to avoid a shutout.

“I didn’t think we were engaged in the game, period,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. “I didn’t think we skated, I didn’t think we had much emotional engagement to the game. I thought we looked lethargic. We were slow.”

The Flames, indeed, were faster and more physical from the start.

Barely six minutes in, Curtis Lazar took the puck from his own blue line all the way to the front of the Carolina net, beating two defenders, but lost the puck before could get a shot off. The loose puck ended up right on Stajan’s stick, and he fired a wrister past Darling for his first goal in 37 games dating to last season.

The Flames doubled their lead with 1:13 left in the first period. A huge hit by Micheal Ferland at center ice forced a Hurricanes turnover and resulted in a 3-on-2 Calgary rush, and Hamilton snapped home a one-timer to make it 2-0.

“I thought we had jump early and we made some plays,” Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I liked our game.”

Penguins 5, Rangers 2

In Pittsburgh, Dominik Simon and Phil Kessel scored milestone goals to lead the Penguins.

Simon got the first goal of his NHL career and Kessel scored his 20th of the season for his 700th point on back-to-back goals that put the Penguins ahead for good. Sidney Crosby, Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin also scored, and Tristan Jarry made 26 saves in the Penguins’ fourth straight victory.

Red Wings 4, Blackhawks 0

In Chicago, Petr Mrazek made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season and 12th of his career, and Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist for Detroit.

Dylan Larkin and Mike Green also scored for Detroit.

Chicago had won three of four.

Canucks 3, Wild 2 (OT)

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Brandon Sutter scored 2:50 into overtime to lift Vancouver past the Wild.

Sutter, making his return after missing 21 games with a lower-body injury, cut to the inside against Jonas Brodin and beat goalie Devan Dubnyk on the stick side.

Loui Eriksson and Thomas Vanek also scored for the Canucks. They played without Daniel Sedin after he was scratched because of back spasms. Jason Zucker and Daniel Winnik scored for Minnesota.