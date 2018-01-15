Anthony Davis leads charge as Pelicans rally from 19 down at MSG

Anthony Davis’ fullcourt heave after the third quarter was too late to give him points, though it gave him that unstoppable feeling great players get.

“I kind of saw it, but I mean you never really make those,” Davis said of the shot he launched from just inside the opposite baseline . “So when it went in I just kind of felt like tonight was definitely my night.”

Davis scored a season-high 48 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading New Orleans back from 19 points down late in the third quarter for a 123-118 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Jrue Holiday added 31 points, and DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and five assists and for the Pelicans. They were down 16 after one, even further back late in the third and still down nine with 4½ minutes left in regulation.

But they kept coming and Holiday had three baskets and a couple free throws in OT to help them finish it off.

“I thought we did a great job in the overtime,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “AD was just huge for us, and when you get into those zones like that he’s really good.”

Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. each scored 25 points for the Knicks, who lost their third straight and 10th in their last 12 games. Jarrett Jack had a season-high 22 points, and Enes Kanter finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Heat 97, Bucks 79

In Miami, Goran Dragic scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Heat ran their winning streak to seven games.

Josh Richardson scored 16 points, and Hassan Whiteside added 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Heat trailed 43-41 at the half, then took control with a 41-21 run in the first 16 minutes of the second half.

Pacers 120, Suns 97

In Phoenix, Darren Collison scored 19 points to help Indiana rout Phoenix.

Victor Oladipo scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half for the Pacers, who were coming off a home victory over Cleveland and have won four of five after a five-game skid.

Timberwolves 120, Trail Blazers 103

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Jeff Teague added 22 and Minnesota wrapped up a perfect homestand with a victory over Portland.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 11 rebounds for his NBA-leading 37th double-double of the season. The Wolves had their first 5-0 homestand since 2001, winning each game by double figures against the likes of New Orleans, Cleveland, Oklahoma City and New York.