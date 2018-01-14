Warriors hold off Raptors in Curry’s return

After a huge first half, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had to hold on late to wrap up their eighth straight win over Toronto.

Curry returned from a two-game absence to score 24 points, Klay Thompson had 26 and the Warriors blew nearly all of a 27-point lead before beating the Raptors 127-125 on Saturday night.

DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points for the Raptors, who made it a tight game after the Warriors rang up 81 points on 71.1 percent shooting in the first half.

“We expected that and we took that punch,” Kevin Durant said of Toronto’s comeback. “I’m glad we got the ‘W,’ especially on the second night of a back-to-back.”

The Warriors won at Milwaukee on Friday.

Durant scored 25 points and Draymond Green had 14 for the Warriors, who have won 12 straight on the road. Golden State’s 19 road wins are the most in the NBA.

OG Anunoby had 17 points and Serge Ibaka 14 for the Raptors, who rallied from a 19-point deficit through three quarters to make it a one-point game in the fourth.

Fred VanVleet scored 13 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 12 as Toronto lost for the third time in 18 home games.

“We’re not really into moral victories around here so you’ve got to look and see what you could have done better,” VanVleet said.

Curry sat out Wednesday’s home loss to the Clippers and Friday’s win at Milwaukee because of a sore right ankle, the same injury that kept him out of 11 games in December.

“It’s sore but it felt good enough to play,” Curry said. “It’s probably exactly where I was the last time I came back. I don’t feel limited out there but you just feel it.”

Spurs 112, Nuggets 80

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points in his return from a three-game absence, Davis Bertans had 18 and the Spurs never trailed in a victory over Denver.

San Antonio won its 14th straight at the AT&T Center, improving the league’s best home record to 19-2.

Thunder 101, Hornets 91

In Charlotte, Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Oklahoma City beat the Hornets to snap a three-game losing streak.

Paul George added 17 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Thunder avenged a loss earlier this season to Charlotte.

Bulls 107, Pistons 105

In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 14 points in his first game in 11 months, rookie Lauri Markkanen added 19 points and the Bulls beat Detroit.

Chicago made 17 3-pointers and held off several late charges by the Pistons to win for the 13th time in its last 20 games.

Wizards 119, Nets 113 (OT)

In Washington, John Wall scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and overtime and added 16 assists as the Wizards beat Brooklyn after giving back a 23-point lead.

Bradley Beal added 24 points and Marcin Gortat had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Washington, which needed its first overtime victory of the season to avoid being swept by the Nets in the season series.

Clippers 126, Kings 105

In Los Angeles, Lou Williams scored 26 points and the injury-depleted Clippers beat Sacramento to reach .500 at the halfway mark.

Willie Reed added 14 points and 13 rebounds starting in place of DeAndre Jordan, who has a sprained left ankle. Blake Griffin had 11 points and nine assists as one of eight Clippers in double figures.

Lakers 107, Mavericks 101 (OT)

In Dallas, Julius Randle’s rebound and late putback sealed an overtime victory for Los Angeles.

With his team leading 104-101, Randle grabbed a rebound on Lonzo Ball’s missed jump shot and scored on the rebound with 18.3 seconds remaining, giving the Lakers a five-point lead they needed to extend a season-best four-game win streak.