Raptors pound struggling Cavaliers

LeBron James isn’t enjoying the view lately, watching the end of blowout losses from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench.

James and his struggling Cavaliers absorbed their most-lopsided rout of the season, overwhelmed by the Toronto Raptors 133-99 on Thursday night.

The Cavaliers have dropped six of eight dating to a Christmas Day defeat at defending champion Golden State. James scored 26 points in this loss while Isaiah Thomas missed his first 11 shots.

“I don’t know where it kind of went wrong or what happened,” James said. “We’ve got to try to pick it back up and find it.”

After losing to Minnesota 127-99 on Monday, the Cavaliers fell by an even bigger margin. Toronto’s 133 points were the most by any Cavaliers opponent this season, and marked the third straight game that Cleveland has allowed at least 127.

Kevin Love, who scored 10 points, said he’s confident the Cavs can turn it around in time to reach the finals for a fourth straight season.

Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and a season-high 18 rebounds and the Raptors overcame the absences of two starters.

C.J.Miles scored 16 points, Pascal Siakam and Norm Powell each had 14 and DeMar DeRozan 13 for the Raptors, who were without point guard Kyle Lowry (bruised tailbone) and forward Serge Ibaka (suspension). Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors.

VanVleet made six of eight 3s attempts as the Raptors connected on a season-high 18 shots from beyond the arc.

Celtics 114, 76ers 103

In London, Kyrie Irving had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Boston overcame a 22-point deficit to beat Philadelphia in the eighth NBA game played in England.

JJ Redick had 22 points and hit five 3-pointers for the 76ers.

Lakers 93, Spurs 81

In Los Angeles, Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Lonzo Ball added 18 and the Lakers beat short-handed San Antonio for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Larry Nance Jr. had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, which blew an early 19-point lead before running away in the fourth quarter.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half for the Spurs, who committed 21 turnovers while playing without injured starters Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Danny Green.

Clippers 121, Kings 115

In Sacramento, Tyrone Wallace intercepted a pass at midcourt and drove in for a dunk with 10.9 seconds left, moments after what looked like a costly turnover by Lou Williams, and Los Angeles held off the Kings after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Williams finished with 30 points and six assists, one night after scoring a career-high 50 against defending champion Golden State.