Tom Pyatt sends Leafs past Blackhawks

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher didn’t think twice about going back to Craig Anderson in goal against Toronto.

A night after being yanked in a blowout home loss to Chicago, Anderson rebounded to make 44 saves and the Senators beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before their bye weeks.

“I knew right away, for me when you look at it, he only played 30 minutes (against Chicago), it gives me the chance to play him the next day,” Boucher said. “I was very confident he would come in and have a rebound game and that’s exactly what he did.”

Anderson allowed four goals on 26 shots in the 8-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

“You have to put it behind you as quickly as possible,” Anderson said. “You have to leave that in the past and move on.”

Tom Pyatt broke a tie with 3:05 left. He took a feed from Matt Duchene on a 3-on-1 — after Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly got caught pinching at Ottawa’s blue line — and beat Frederik Andersen high to the blocker side.

“Just some miscommunication between the forward and I,” Rielly said. “It’s my fault for going.”

Thomas Chabot, Mike Hoffman and Gabriel Dumont also scored for the Senators.

Andreas Borgman, James van Riemsdyk and Rielly scored for Toronto.

“We had lots of opportunities but we got impatient,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock said. “We had two pinches with no (forward back) that cost us two goals. In the end you have to play right. “Give (Craig) Anderson credit. He was pulled last night and a proud guy came back tonight and played real well.”

Wild 2, Blackhawks 1

In Chicago, Ryan Suter gave Minnesota the lead on a 4-on-4 early in the third period, Devan Dubnyk made 34 saves and the Wild held off the Blackhawks to end a two-game slide.

Jonas Brodin scored in the second period for the Wilds (23-17-4). Minnesota pulled two points ahead of Chicago (21-16-6) in the tight Central Division and tussle for playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook, a healthy scratch in Chicago’s 8-2 win in Ottawa on Tuesday night, was back in the lineup and celebrated with his first goal since opening night.

Anton Forsberg made 25 saves in his third straight start for the Blackhawks.