Bulls prevail over Knicks in wild 2OT game

Lauri Markkanen had knocked down eight 3-pointers and almost knocked out his coach with a soaring slam, but Kris Dunn couldn’t get anything to fall.

He kept shooting, and eventually hit the shot that put the Bulls on top for good.

Markkanen scored a season-high 33 points, Dunn shook off a nightmarish shooting night to make the tiebreaking basket in the second overtime, and Chicago beat the New York Knicks 122-119 on Wednesday.

“It was a hard-fought win,” Markkanen said. “We could have ended it a little bit earlier, but (that’s) just how we won.”

Dunn had missed 14 of his first 17 shots before banking in a runner with just under a minute left in the second extra period and Markkanen finished it off by making two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining.

The rookie added 10 rebounds.

“For Lauri to come in on the big stage, the World’s Most Famous Arena, and hit eight 3s and play against arguably the best power forward in the league in Porzingis, play 46 minutes and hit those big free throws late, just tells you everything you need to know,” coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Robin Lopez and Denzel Valentine each scored 20 points for the Bulls in their third narrow victory over the Knicks this season. Markkanen was 8 of 15 behind the arc though his highlight play was at the rim, when he threw down a dunk over Knicks center Enes Kanter .

“I damn near passed out when he dunked that one,” Hoiberg said.

“When he took that full court and just cocked it back, I was speechless. I got chills. It was crazy.”

Michael Beasley 26 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the Knicks, who lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Kristaps Porzingis finished with 24 points, including a dunk at the buzzer to force the second OT.

‘We had opportunities. We didn’t get stops at crucial times,” New York coach Jeff Hornacek said.

Jarrett Jack had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double in six years, but threw away a pass after coming up with a steal with the Knicks down two late in the second OT.

Clippers 125, Warriors 106

In Oakland, Lou Williams scored 27 of his career-high 50 points in the third quarter and Los Angeles beat Golden State for the first time in more than three years, spoiling a milestone night for Kevin Durant. Williams shot 16 for 27 with a career-best eight 3s and made all 10 of his free throws.

Durant became the 44th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points, finishing with 40 as the Warriors had their five-game winning streak snapped along with a 12-game unbeaten stretch in the Clippers rivalry.

The NBA Finals MVP returned from a three-game absence due to a strained right calf and scored 25 points in the first half — KD’s biggest half of the season and the exact number he needed for 20,000.

Durant shot 14-for-18, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range.

At age 29, he is the second-youngest player behind LeBron James to reach the 20,000 mark.

Rockets 121, Trail Blazers 112

In Houston, Chris Paul scored a season-high 37 points, and Eric Gordon added 30 as the hosts withstood a late run to get a win over Portland.

Damian Lillard scored 29 in his return after missing the last two games with a strained right calf, and C.J. McCollum added 24 points as the Blazers saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

Heat 114, Pacers 106

In Indianapolis, Goran Dragic had a 20-point performance and Wayne Ellington made the decisive 3-pointer with 23.2 seconds left, helping Miami fend off Indiana’s late push.

Victor Oladipo scored 26 points and Lance Stephenson provided a late boost of energy that nearly allowed the Pacers to erase a 10-point deficit in the final 9:57.

Grizzlies 105, Pelicans 102

In Memphis, Tyreke Evans scored 28 points, including a pair of free throws with 5.9 seconds left that helped the Grizzlies edge New Orleans.

For the Pelicans, DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and eight rebounds.

Jazz 107, Wizards 104

In Washington, Ricky Rubio scored 21 points, Donovan Mitchell had 16 and short-handed Utah completed a season sweep over the Wizards.

John Wall had 35 points and 11 assists for Washington, but committed eight of its 23 turnovers. Bradley Beal had 23 points, but missed six of seven shots in the fourth quarter and lost the ball with 2.9 seconds remaining while attempting a game-tying 3-pointer.

Timberwolves 104, Thunder 88

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had eight assists for the Timberwolves in a victory over Oklahoma City.

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Minnesota pulled away in the second half to win its third game in a row at home and 10th in its last 13 overall.

Russell Westbrook had 38 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.

Hawks 110, Nuggets 97

In Denver, Dennis Schroder had 19 points and 10 assists, Taurean Prince scored 16 and Atlanta topped the hosts to end a 10-game road losing streak.

The Hawks (11-30) have the worst record in the NBA and entered the night tied for the fewest road wins. Atlanta posted its fourth road victory this season.

Mavericks 115, Hornets 111

In Charlotte, Harrison Barnes had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Yogi Ferrell made seven 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Dallas fended off fatigue to beat a fresh Hornets team.

Kemba Walker had 41 points on 16-of-28 shooting for Charlotte. Dwight Howard had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, but was an anemic 5 of 18 from the foul line — which proved costly in a close game.

Bucks 110, Magic 103

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, Khris Middleton added 22 and the Bucks turned up their defensive intensity after a porous first quarter to beat Orlando.

John Henson picked up his fifth double-double of the year with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Milwaukee, who handed the Magic their sixth straight loss and 15th in their last 16.

Pistons 114, Nets 80

In New York, Andre Drummond had 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, Tobias Harris poured in 22 points, and Detroit blew past Brooklyn.

Allen Crabbe scored 20 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 15 points for the Nets, who have lost three in a row.