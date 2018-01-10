Rugby World Cup organizing committee lays out plan for ticket sales

With ticket sales for the 2019 Rugby World Cup set to kick off later this month, the organizing committee for the event revealed the types of tickets that will be available as well as the periods for the priority lottery sales for the tournament on Wednesday.

There will be both individual and bundle tickets, the latter consisting of “stadium packages” and “team packages.”

Regular ticket prices range from ¥1,000, which is the sum for children, to ¥100,000. The stadium package varies in prices, but for the Tokyo venue, which will host the most games with five, the most expensive bundle is ¥180,000 and the cheapest ¥46,000 for adults.

Among team packages, tickets for the host Japan team’s matches are the most expensive, ranging from ¥45,000-¥170,000. The team package for two-time reigning champion New Zealand is next with a price range from ¥37,000-¥150,000

The stadium and team packages are only valid for the pool stage.

As for individual tickets, the tournament opener between Japan and the yet-to-be-determined winner of the European qualifying competition at Tokyo Stadium on Sept. 20, 2019, is the most expensive first-round ticket, with prices as high as ¥50,000. Tickets for the final, which will take place at International Stadium Yokohama on Nov. 2, are the most premium, with some costing as much as ¥100,000.

The ticket prices vary depending on the seating categories, which are designated as being from A to D, with A the most expensive.

The organizing committee said during a news conference Wednesday it set the prices after reviewing those from the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England as well as from recent Olympics and soccer World Cups

One person can purchase up to six tickets per game.

The priority lottery sales for the package tickets will start Jan. 19, first for the “rugby family,” which refers to the Japan Rugby Football Union-registered teams, coaches and referees, members of the JRFU members club and Sunwolves fan club, and then for the general public on Jan. 27.

The priority lottery sales for individual tickets will start as early as Feb. 19, also for the rugby family. Residents in the respective host cities will also be given precedence and can apply for tickets from March 19, six months earlier than lottery sales for the general public begin.

The lotteries will be done by computer and the applicants will be notified whether they won the right to buy tickets a few weeks after each priority sales period.

According to the organizing committee, all tickets on sale in 2018 will be purchased through the lotteries.

To apply to purchase tickets, fans must register online at the official ticket site to receive a personal identification number. Payments for tickets have to be done by credit card or at a convenience store.

A total of 1.8 million tickets for all 48 games will be available. The organizing committee will distribute half, while Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL), the tournament operator, will preserve some for national rugby governing bodies and sponsors. The organizing committee could receive a further allocation of tickets from RWCL at a later date.