Mikaela Shiffrin stretches slalom win streak to five

Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin used a frenetic final run to stretch her winning streak in 2018 to five races at a women’s World Cup night race on Tuesday.

Shiffrin became the first female skier to start a calendar year with five straight wins, eclipsing the previous best mark by Swiss standout Vreni Schneider in 1989.

For the first time this season, Shiffrin was not leading after the opening part of a slalom. After a run in which the American struggled for rhythm throughout, she trailed first-run leader Bernadette Schild of Austria by 0.37 seconds.

But on a course set by her coach Mike Day, the defending overall champion was back to her best and posted the fastest second-run time to beat the Austrian by 0.94.

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 1.43 behind in third.

“My timing, my feeling, my rhythm was so much better than in the first run,” Shiffrin told The Associated Press. “Actually, the biggest change was just my mindset. It was a nerves’ thing. If I am a little nervous or anxious, my timing is off, then it can make everything look really terrible.”

Less than five weeks before the Olympic slalom in Pyeongchang, the American called her recovery in the final run “a really big step for me.”

“This was the first time that I was coming from behind in the first run and I had to make a statement,” she said. “That was really important for me, a really big checkmark on the way to the Olympics because when we are there, anything can happen, and I want to be mentally prepared for all those possibilities.”

Schild lost her first-run lead but still celebrated with both arms up after crossing the finish line.

The Austrian was on a World Cup podium five times before, most recently in Killington in November, but has yet to win a race.

“I grew up in Saalfelden, nor far from here. So this is really a home race for me. It was amazing for me,” Schild said. “I didn’t feel pressure, the audience gave me energy.”