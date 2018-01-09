Timberwolves pounce on Cavaliers

The Minnesota Timberwolves, like so many lesser opponents over the years, have been largely unsuccessful in trying to best LeBron James.

This time, they built a lead on Cleveland as big as 41 points before the end of the third quarter. It was just another example of the difference Jimmy Butler has made on this promising team.

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points in three quarters, Butler pitched in 21 points and tight defense on James, and the Timberwolves cruised to a 127-99 victory over the Cavaliers on Monday night.

“We did what we’re supposed to do at home,” Butler said. “We’re a really good team. They’re a really good team. They missed a lot of shots that they normally make. We all know that. We’ll see them again down the road, and hopefully we play the same exact way.”

Karl-Anthony Towns (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Taj Gibson (16 points, 13 rebounds) were tenacious around the basket for the Timberwolves, who outrebounded the Cavs 56-37, their largest advantage of the season. The Wolves had a 60-42 edge in points in the paint, and every starter but Towns took the whole fourth quarter off.

With their 116-98 win over New Orleans on Saturday, the Wolves have enjoyed a ferocious start to this five-game homestand.

“We just came out the last two games with a certain mentality, a certain focus,” Towns said.

James had just 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting, taking his first loss at Minnesota in 13 games since Feb. 17, 2005. He posted a career-worst minus-39 rating.

“I’ve won a game and had a bad plus-minus before, so what does that matter?” James said. “I don’t give a damn about no damn plus/minus.”

The deficit for the Cavs reached 41 points after a dunk by Wiggins set up by a driving pass by Tyus Jones, who had grabbed his own miss from 3-point range.

Jeff Green scored 22 points off the bench to lead Cleveland, which has lost six of its last nine.

Warriors 124, Nuggets 114

In Oakland, Stephen Curry scored 32 points and dished out nine assists in another superb performance during his sensational recent stretch, and Golden State topped Denver to avenge an ugly home loss to the Nuggets in late December.

Nikola Jokic had his first triple-double of the season with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as four players scored 20 points or more for Denver, which was coming off a 106-98 loss at Sacramento on Saturday.

Klay Thompson scored 19 on his bobbblehead night, while Draymond Green added a season-high 23 points and 10 assists in the defending NBA champions’ fifth straight victory on a night when Kevin Durant sat out his third consecutive game with a strained right calf.

Spurs 107, Kings 100

In Sacramento, LaMarcus Aldridge had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Davis Bertans scored a career-high 28 and San Antonio came back from 13 down in the second half to beat the Kings.

Aldridge provided his normal spark while dominating down low. He scored 21 points in the second half, including six over the final two minutes.

Bertans was just as crisp. The 25-year-old Latvian shot 11 of 15 and made a career-high six 3-pointers while teaming with Aldridge to lead the comeback.

Raptors 114, Nets 113 (OT)

In New York, DeMar DeRozan had 35 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 26.1 seconds left in overtime, and Toronto shook off a late injury to Kyle Lowry to beat Brooklyn.

The Raptors lost a 10-point lead in the final 4½ minutes of regulation and then lost Lowry after a hard fall in OT, but at least won the game, just as they always do against the Nets.

Toronto beat Brooklyn for the 10th straight time and won its fifth in a row overall.

Pacers 109, Bucks 96

In Indianapolis, Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds and three of his teammates each scored 15 to lead the hosts past Milwaukee.

Indiana has won two straight since a five-game losing streak. Victor Oladipo, Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner all scored 15 points.

The Bucks were led by Khris Middleton with 19 points and Giannis Antetokoumpo with 17.

Rockets 116, Bulls 107

In Chicago, Eric Gordon and Chris Paul each had 24 points and nine assists, Gerald Green scored 22 and Houston downed the Bulls.

Trevor Ariza hit six 3s and scored 18 to go with nine rebounds. Clint Capela added 15 points and 16 rebounds, and the Rockets won for the third time in 10 games despite blowing a 21-point lead.

Bobby Portis led Chicago with 22 points. Denzel Valentine and Kris Dunn each scored 19, but the Bulls lost for the fifth time in six games.

With NBA scoring leader James Harden missing his fourth consecutive game because of a strained hamstring, Houston regained control after falling behind early in the third.

Pelicans 112, Pistons 109

In New Orleans, DeMarcus Cousins scored 16 of his 20 points after Anthony Davis left with an ankle injury in the third quarter, and the Pelicans held off Detroit.

Rajon Rondo capped a 12-point, 15-assist performance with two transition layups in the last 1:21 to help secure a victory the Pelicans needed to restore morale after a listless blowout loss in Minnesota over the weekend.

Tobias Harris scored 25 points and Avery Bradley had 24 for the Pistons, who’ve lost three of four.

Clippers 108, Hawks 107

In Los Angeles, C.J. Williams hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with nine seconds left to lift the hosts over Atlanta.

Lou Williams led the Clippers with 34 points but missed a late 3 that was rebounded by Wesley Johnson. He passed the ball out to C.J. Williams for a shot that snapped the Clippers’ two-game skid.

Taurean Prince missed a 4.5-meter jumper with three seconds remaining on the Hawks’ last possession. DeAndre Jordan added 25 points and 18 rebounds as Los Angeles won despite blowing a 13-point lead in the third quarter.

Prince scored 20 points and Dennis Schroder added 18 for Atlanta, which lost its fourth straight.