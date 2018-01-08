Hideki Matsuyama rallies to finish fourth at Tournament of Champions; Dustin Johnson earns win

Hideki Matsuyama rose eight spots to finish fourth after the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, won by world No. 1 Dustin Johnson of the United States, on Sunday.

Matsuyama nailed one eagle and five birdies and finished without a bogey as he carded a 7-under-par 66, the second best score of the day. He finished the tournament at 14-under in a three-way tie for fourth.

Johnson shot a Sunday best 8-under 65 for a 24-under total at the four-day tourney, while Spain’s Jon Rahm was in second eight strokes back. American Brian Harman edged out Matsuyama with 15-under for third.

“I’m glad I could push through the final round,” said Matsuyama, who began the day tied for 12th.

The 25-year-old started off strong with birdies on Nos. 2 and 6, but missed chances for birdies on the next five holes.

He picked it back up with a 10-foot birdie on No. 12, and again on No. 15, when he drained a 10-foot eagle, following that with two straight 12-foot birdies.

“I hit my irons as expected, but I missed some putts in the middle holes,” he said. “And there were times when I putted well but couldn’t sink them. But it is what it is.”

“This week was better than I thought,” Matsuyama said. “I want to practice hard during my next two weeks off for the next tournament.”