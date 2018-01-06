Virgil van Dijk nets winner in a dream debut for Liverpool

It couldn’t have gone any better for Virgil van Dijk in his Liverpool debut.

Signed last week for $100 million as the world’s most expensive defender, Van Dijk scored an 84th-minute winner against Everton — Liverpool’s fierce local rival — in front of the storied Kop stand at Anfield in the third round of the F.A. Cup on Friday.

“Playing at Anfield for Liverpool is a dream for every player,” the Netherlands defender said after the 2-1 win in the 230th Merseyside derby. “To score a goal is even more special.”

Manchester United also left it late to qualify for the fourth round, with in-form midfielder Jesse Lingard and striker Romelu Lukaku scoring in the final six minutes of regulation time in a 2-0 victory over second-tier Derby County at Old Trafford.

The third round continues across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Kevin Keegan, Michael Owen, Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah are among those to have scored in their Liverpool debuts.

Add Van Dijk to the list.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the center-back wasn’t “fine-tuned” following his big-money move from Southampton and he wasn’t even going to start him until the morning of the match, when he changed his mind.

Van Dijk looked a bit rusty with the ball at his feet but was commanding in the air throughout, no more so than when he leaped in front of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a corner to head the ball into an empty net.

“I think something like that is quite special,” Klopp said.

James Milner put Liverpool ahead in the 35th minute by converting a penalty, contentiously awarded after Adam Lallana fell to the ground after Mason Holgate placed his hands on the chest of the Liverpool midfielder.