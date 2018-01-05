Jose Mourinho dismisses talk he may exit Manchester United this summer

Jose Mourinho has dismissed reports he may walk out on Manchester United this summer as “garbage,” saying he sees himself staying long-term at the Premier League giants.

The United boss was in defiant mood when quizzed about his future ahead of Friday’s F.A. Cup tie with Derby, with morning reports saying club officials fear he is disenchanted with life at the club.

“Look, it depends on what you want to know and what you want to speak about,” Mourinho said. “If you want to speak about some news, I say ‘garbage.’ I don’t find a better word to define the talk.

“. . . And, as I said when I arrived, I’m going to leave when the club wants me to leave, because I have no intention to leave at all.”

Mourinho is in early talks over a contract extension with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and believes he will remain beyond his current deal. The basic three-year contract ends in the summer of 2019, although the club holds a one-year option to extend.

The United boss also defended himself against suggestions he may have lost his passion for the intense world of top-level football.

“Because I don’t behave as a clown, it means I’ve lost my passion?” said Mourinho

“I prefer to behave as I am, more mature, better for myself and the team. You don’t have to behave like a crazy guy. It’s not what you do in front of the cameras.”