Andreas Athanasiou’s quick score in OT lifts Red Wings

With record speed, the Detroit Red Wings finally won in overtime.

Andreas Athanasiou scored 6 seconds into the extra period to give Detroit a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. The goal tied an NHL record for fastest overtime goal in the regular season. The Red Wings improved to 1-6 in games decided in overtime, although they have won three shootouts.

“I think we’re just playing good hockey right now, trying to make the most of what I get,” Athanasiou said. “Anytime I get a chance I’m trying to make something happen. Anytime I can help the team out it’s definitely a good feeling.”

Detroit has won three in a row for the first time this season.

Athanasiou scored twice and also had a penalty shot stopped in the third period. Dylan Larkin took the opening faceoff in overtime and, after the puck went forward a bit, both Athanasiou and Ottawa standout Erik Karlsson reached for it.

Athanasiou was able to control it and skated in behind Karlsson on a breakaway. He beat goalie Craig Anderson with a backhander high to the glove side.

“The puck was bouncing a little bit and I kind of saw Karlsson’s stick on the left side of me, so I figured I’d go to the backhand again and try to get it up over his pad and fortunately it worked out,” Athanasiou said.

The most recent player to score 6 seconds into overtime in the regular season was Washington’s Alex Ovechkin on Dec. 15, 2006, at Atlanta.

Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators, who lost for the 18th time in 22 games.

Blackhawks 5, Rangers 2

In New York, Patrick Sharp broke a tie early in the third period and Chicago skated past the Rangers.

Nick Schmaltz, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane also scored, and Jeff Glass made 23 saves. The 32-year-old Glass made his third straight start with Corey Crawford on injured reserved.

Nick Holden and Mika Zibanejad scored for New York in the Rangers’ second regulation loss at home since Nov. 28.