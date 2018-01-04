Celtics whip Cavs in marquee duel

One by one, the Boston Celtics lined up to embrace Isaiah Thomas.

The next time they see their former teammate, he probably won’t be in a hoodie after watching the game from the bench.

And it won’t be so easy.

Terry Rozier scored 20 points in 20 minutes, stealing the spotlight from Thomas, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals and leading the Celtics to a 102-88 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Thomas received a standing ovation from the Boston fans but did not play one night after making his season debut in a return from a hip injury. Rozier made sure to pay his respects, and Thomas told the third-year Celtics guard he was proud of him.

“When I first came in the league, that’s a guy that I watched a lot. The little things he did on and off the court. Like a big brother to me,” Rozier said. “Just to hear those words from him, I’m happy that he’s on his way back — so I can guard him in February.”

Rozier scored the last eight Boston points of the first quarter to give the Celtics an 11-point lead, and had another eight in a row midway through the fourth when they expanded the lead to 21. Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum had 15 points apiece, and Irving and Al Horford each had 11 points and nine rebounds to help Boston to its fourth straight win.

James had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 8-for-15 shooting — the only starter to make more than half of his shots on a team that scored a season-low 88 points.

“Against LeBron, there’s nobody that can guard him the whole game. So you have to throw as many bodies at him as you can,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “And then pray.”

Tristan Thompson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Playing on back-to-back nights — the Celtics had been preparing for them since New Year’s Eve — the Cavaliers shot 34.8 percent.

It was the first time the teams had played since the season opener, when top Boston free agent Gordon Hayward broke his leg in a gruesome injury that reshuffled the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Celtics finished with the top seed last year, but lost in the conference finals to Cleveland.

Warriors 125, Mavericks 122

In Dallas, Stephen Curry hit a long 3-pointer with three seconds to play, giving Golden State a hard-fought victory over the hosts

Curry finished with 32 points as Golden State’s “Big Four” combined for 100 — and the Warriors needed every one of them against a Mavericks team that had won four straight.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had 25 points each, and Draymond Green added 18 to go with 10 rebounds.

Wesley Matthews led the Mavericks with 22 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Dwight Powell tied his career high with 21.

76ers 112, Spurs 106

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid shook off a sprained right hand that nearly kept him out of the lineup to score 21 points, grab 11 rebounds and lead Philadelphia past San Antonio.

Rockets 116, Magic 98

In Orlando, Gerald Green scored 27 points, Clint Capela had 21 points and eight rebounds and Houston got by without NBA scoring leader James Harden, routing Orlando.

Harden was sidelined by a strained left hamstring.

Wizards 121, Knicks 103

In Washington, Bradley Beal scored 27 points, John Wall added 25 with nine assists and the Wizards hammered New York.

Heat 111, Pistons 104

In Miami, Kelly Olynyk scored 25 points, including a big layup with 39 seconds left, and Goran Dragic added 24 as the Heat held off Detroit.

Nets 98, Timberwolves 97

In New York, Spencer Dinwiddie made the go-ahead jumper with 9.7 seconds left and tied his career high with 26 points, leading Brooklyn over Minnesota.

Raptors 124, Bulls 115

In Chicago, DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Delon Wright set career highs with 25 points and 13 boards as Toronto beat the hosts.

Bucks 122, Pacers 101

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Khris Middleton added 27 points and the Bucks pulled away from Indiana.

Pelicans 108, Jazz 98

In Salt Lake City, Anthony Davis had 29 points and 15 rebounds to lead New Orleans past Utah.

Nuggets 134, Suns 111

In Denver, Gary Harris scored 28 of his 36 points in the first half and the hosts used a big third quarter to beat Phoenix.

Thunder 133, Lakers 96

In Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook had 20 points and 12 rebounds in a successful return home and rookie Terrance Ferguson scored 24 in his first career start as Oklahoma City routed the Lakers, handing them their eighth consecutive defeat.