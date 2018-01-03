Alex Ovechkin leads Capitals past Hurricanes in OT

The Washington Capitals felt they gave away two goals. Alex Ovechkin got them right back when it mattered most.

Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 26th goal 1:57 into overtime and the Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

“It’s almost like whenever he decides to end it, he can just go do it,” linemate Devante Smith-Pelly said.

Ovechkin also tied it with 7:15 left in regulation, with Nicklas Backstrom assisting on both goals. Alex Chiasson, Smith-Pelly and Dmitry Orlov each scored for the Capitals, who went to overtime for the sixth time in eight games and have won four of those.

Teuvo Teravainen and Elias Lindholm scored in the third period, and Victor Rask had two goals for the Hurricanes, who trailed by two midway through the second. They rallied to take a short-lived lead midway through the third before Ovechkin struck twice to snap their six-game home winning streak.

After Sebastian Aho hit the post in OT for Carolina, Ovechkin headed the other way and fired a shot from the right circle that beat Cam Ward to end it.

“If we’re sitting here and (Aho’s shot) goes in, it’s a whole different situation,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “But it didn’t, and then Ovie made a good play, and that’s what he does, right?”

Ovechkin tied it at 4 by beating Ward with a slick backhand.

Ward made 21 saves for the Hurricanes, who turned a one-goal deficit into a lead in bang-bang fashion.

Lindholm tied it with 14:20 left on a snap shot from between the circles. Aho’s forecheck started the sequence that ended with a shot by Teravainen that caromed off the back boards, off the stick of Washington defenseman Brooks Orpik and into the net with 12:53 remaining.

The game’s first goal came after Washington defenseman John Carlson gave the puck away in front of goalie Braden Holtby, and Rask cashed in.

Golden Knights 3, Predators 0

In Las Vegas, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots in his second shutout of the season, leading the Golden Knights past Nashville for their eighth straight victory.

Penguins 5, Flyers 1

In Philadelphia, Phil Kessel and Conor Sheary scored in a four-goal second period to lead Pittsburgh past the scuffling Flyers.

Bruins 5, Islanders 1

In New York, Patrice Bergeron had the go-ahead goal in the second period and surging Boston scored three times in the third to pull away from the Islanders.

Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 0

In Toronto, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his NHL-best sixth shutout of the season to lead Tampa Bay over the Maple Leafs.

Blues 3, Devils 2 (SO)

In St. Louis, Carter Hutton stopped 24 shots through overtime and both New Jersey attempts in the shootout to lift the Blues.

Blue Jackets 2, Stars 1

In Dallas, Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice 78 seconds apart early in the third period and Columbus stopped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Stars.

Sharks 4, Canadiens 1

In Montreal, Timo Meier scored twice and San Jose rebounded from its worst loss of the season with a victory over the slumping Canadiens.

Wild 5, Panthers 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Matt Cullen and Eric Staal each scored twice as the Wild stopped Florida’s five-game winning streak.

Kings 5, Oilers 0

In Edmonton, Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Dustin Brown scored twice.

Ducks 5, Canucks 0

In Vancouver, Ryan Miller made 31 saves in his return to his former home, earning his second shutout this season with Anaheim and the 41st of his career.

Avalanche 3, Jets 2 (OT)

In Denver, Erik Johnson scored on a breakaway with 9.9 seconds remaining on the clock in overtime to lift Colorado past Winnipeg.