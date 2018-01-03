Thomas shines in debut, Cavs down Blazers

Isaiah Thomas had one last wait.

Sitting on the scorer’s table, Thomas could see the end of his seven-month odyssey in front of him. And when the buzzer finally sounded and the Cleveland crowd erupted for a player it barely knows, Thomas took the last few steps onto the court and completed a trip he hopes to never take again.

He was all the way back.

Thomas showed flashes of what made him an All-Star in his long-awaited debut for the Cavaliers, who snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 127-110 on Tuesday night.

“It’s been a long journey for me,” Thomas said. “I couldn’t really see the light at the end of the tunnel. For that day to come the first couple days of 2018, it’s going to be a special year.”

It was a special night for Thomas, who scored 17 points and played 19 minutes in his first game in seven months, an impressive return to action for the dynamic point guard traded to Cleveland last summer. He added three 3-pointers and three assists before leaving with 8:10 remaining and the Cavs up by 12.

Before leaving the floor, Thomas got a hug from LeBron James and one from Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, who pulled him close and offered two perfect words.

“Welcome back,” Lue said.

James scored 24 points, Kevin Love had 19 and Jae Crowder added 15 for the Cavs, who were coming off losses at Golden State, Sacramento and Utah.

Damian Lillard scored 25 for the Blazers after missing five games with a hamstring injury. Jusuf Nurkic added 23 and CJ McCollum had 19 for Portland.

Thomas hadn’t played since May 19 because of a torn labrum in his hip that ended his 2017 postseason with Boston and threatened to derail his career. But the 175-cm playmaker, who inspired the Celtics and an entire city last year by playing in the immediate aftermath of his sister’s death, patiently stuck with his rehab.

And with 4:33 left in the first quarter, Thomas checked in to a loud ovation as fans cheered for a player they believe can help the Cavs win another title.

“It was a special moment,” he said. “I haven’t played in a game and you would think I was here for a few years and playing and battling in the Finals with this team. But it was special for my family to be here, my wife and kids to see that, that’s genuine love right there.”

This was the first chance for James and the rest of the Cavs to play with Thomas, who will sit out Wednesday’s homecoming in Boston. He’s not an enemy, but family.

“What I like most about him is he has a chip on his shoulder for life,” James said. “That’s just who he is. When a guy’s got a chip on his shoulder for life, he’s never going to not work hard. Not going to never give it his all. Not going to never disappoint you.”

The Cavs were unable to separate from the Blazers until Thomas and Dwyane Wade teamed up in the fourth.

Thomas knocked down a jumper and then fired a pass toward the baseline to a cutting Wade, who made a reverse layup. On Cleveland’s next possession, Thomas spotted up in the corner and buried a 3-pointer to give the Cavs a 100-91 lead.

“This is obviously our first time playing together, but you can see moments where he added a dynamic that we need, especially if we want to get to where we want to be,” Wade said. “Happy that he’s back on the court and glad he’s on our side.”

Spurs 100, Knicks 91

In New York, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard had a season-high 25 and San Antonio beat the Knicks to give Gregg Popovich sole possession of fifth place on the NBA’s coaching wins list.

Manu Ginobili finished with 12 points — three of them coming on what appeared to be a pass that went into the basket without everyone noticing.

Popovich has 1,176 victories, all with the Spurs. The five-time champion broke a tie with his friend George Karl.

The Spurs beat New York for the second time in six days and won for the fourth time in five games. They beat the Knicks 119-107 on Dec. 28.

Michael Beasley had 18 points for New York, which was playing one of just four home games this month. The team plays 12 times on the road.

Kristaps Porzingis shot just 5-for-19 and was one of three Knicks to finish with 13 points.

Suns 104, Hawks 103

In Phoenix, Devin Booker sank three free throws to put the Suns ahead with 12.3 seconds to play, Marquese Chriss blocked Taurean Prince’s shot at the rim with 7 seconds to go and Phoenix rallied from down 10 in the final 2½ minutes to beat Atlanta.

Booker scored eight of his 34 points in the final 37 seconds as the Suns finished with a 15-4 run. T.J. Warren scored 31 and Chriss had 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Phoenix.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 21 points for Atlanta. Kent Bazemore and Dennis Schroder added 20 apiece.

Bazemore made 7 of 8 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, but he fouled Booker on a 3-point attempt with the Hawks clinging to a two-point lead.

Booker made all three to put the Suns on top 102-101. Prince then got free for what looked to be an open layup, but Chriss came from the other side of the court to block the shot.

Hornets 131, Kings 111

In Sacramento, Dwight Howard had 20 points and eight rebounds, Kemba Walker added 12 points and 10 assists and Charlotte built a big early lead and beat the Kings.

Nicolas Batum scored 21 points, Jeremy Lamb added 16, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams had 10 points apiece to help the Hornets to their third consecutive win in Sacramento.

Charlotte came in as one of the NBA’s worst 3-point shooting teams but repeatedly got open looks from beyond the arc, especially in the first half when the Hornets made 10 of their season-high-tying 15 3s. Lamb and Batum made three apiece to pace the outside shooting.

Clippers 113, Grizzlies 105

In Los Angeles, Lou Williams scored 33 points off the bench to lead to lead the Clippers to their fourth consecutive win.

Blake Griffin added 21 points for the Clippers, including five down the stretch after the Grizzlies had erased most of an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to close within 103-101.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. Mario Chalmers had 15 points off the bench.

Rookie C.J. Williams added a career-high 18 points for the Clippers, who shot 54.9 percent from the field.

Lou Williams entered leading all reserves in scoring at 21.2 points per game. He scored 40 off the bench in his previous game against Charlotte on Sunday. He hit all 15 of his free throws against Memphis.