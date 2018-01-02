Browns end season 0-16, join 2008 Lions in infamy

The Cleveland Browns joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to go 0-16 when they failed to find a way to beat the backup-laden Pittsburgh Steelers in a 28-24 loss on Sunday.

Cleveland had a chance late in the fourth quarter, but DeShone Kizer’s fourth-down pass to Corey Coleman bounced off Coleman’s hands and fell incomplete.

Kizer finished with 314 yards passing and two touchdowns to Rashard Higgins, but also threw a fourth-quarter pick, his NFL-leading 22nd of the season.

Vikings 23, Bears 10

In Minneapolis, Minnesota’s defense turned in another dominant performance and Latavius Murray rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Vikings secure a first-round bye for the playoffs.

Patriots 26, Jets 6

In Foxborough, Massachusetts, Dion Lewis ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass, helping the Patriots clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Cowboys 6, Eagles 0

In Philadelphia, Dak Prescott tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brice Butler early in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys beat playoff-bound Eagles, preventing Philly from earning a franchise-record 14th win.

Lions 35, Packers 11

In Detroit, Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and the Lions beat the turnover-prone and short-handed Green Bay in a matchup of teams out of the playoff race.

Colts 22, Texans 13

In Indianapolis, Jacoby Brissett threw for one touchdown and Marlon Mack ran for another as the Colts downed Houston in the season finale for both teams.

Giants 18, Redskins 10

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning threw a touchdown pass in what might be his final game with the Giants.

Titans 15, Jaguars 10

In Nashville, Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown and used his legs to help the Titans end an eight-season playoff drought by beating Jacksonville to clinch an AFC wild-card berth.

Buccaneers 31, Saints 24

In Tampa, Jameis Winston threw for 363 yards, including a 39-yard scoring pass to Chris Godwin with nine seconds remaining, to help the Buccaneers snap a five-game losing streak.

Falcons 22, Panthers 10

In Atlanta, Matt Bryant kicked five field goals, including a 56-yarder, for all of the Falcons’ second-half points and Atlanta clinched a playoff spot by beating the Panthers.

Chiefs 27, Broncos 24

In Denver, Patrick Mahomes II made both his first NFL start and his first NFL relief appearance a success, leading Kansas City past the Broncos on Harrison Butker’s 30-yard field goal as time expired.

Cardinals 26, Seahawks 24

In Seattle, Phil Dawson kicked four field goals, the last from 42 yards with 2:21 left, Blair Walsh missed a 48-yard attempt with 32 seconds left.

49ers 34, Rams 13

In Los Angeles, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns to lead San Francisco to its fifth straight victory, against a Rams team resting its big stars for the playoffs.

Chargers 30, Raiders 10

In Carson, California, Philip Rivers passed for 387 yards and three touchdowns, but the Chargers missed out on a playoff berth despite their victory over Oakland.

Bengals 31, Ravens 27

In Baltimore, the Ravens were ousted from the playoff hunt in stunning fashion when Andy Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd with 44 seconds left.

Bills 22, Dolphins 16

In Miami Gardens, Buffalo snapped the longest current non-playoff drought in North American pro sports with a victory over the Dolphins. The Bills had not made the postseason since 1999.