Raptors star DeMar DeRozan scores franchise-record 52 points in OT triumph over Bucks

DeMar DeRozan spent his New Year’s Day watching basketball history and making some, too.

DeRozan scored a franchise-record 52 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 131-127 in overtime on Monday night, matching the team record with their 12th consecutive home victory.

DeRozan said he spent some time earlier in the day watching the final few minutes of Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, in which Hall of Famer Michael Jordan beat the Utah Jazz with a late jump shot, giving the Chicago Bulls their sixth title in eight seasons.

“I remember being a kid and wishing to be in moments like that,” DeRozan said. “When you come out here and you’re in those moments, you’ve got to make the best out of them.”

DeRozan sure did, becoming the third player in Raptors history to score 50 or more in a single game. The others are Vince Carter and Terrence Ross, who each had 51.

“I for sure wanted to beat T-Ross,” DeRozan joked about eclipsing his former teammate.

DeRozan scored the first nine points of the game and had 21 in the first, the most by a Raptors player in a single quarter this season.

“He was playing with a lot of juice,” coach Toronto Dwane Casey said. “You could see the bounce in his step. Tonight, DeMar DeRozan played like a superstar.”

DeRozan made 17 of 29 field-goal attempts and went 13-for-13 at the free-throw line. His five 3-pointers were one shy of his career high.

“He’s dangerous any time he puts on a uniform,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “Now to be able to expand his range out to the 3-point line just makes the game easier for him.”

Kyle Lowry had 26 points and Serge Ibaka added 11 for the Raptors, who also won 12 straight at Air Canada Centre between Jan. 18 and March 6, 2016. Toronto is an NBA-best 14-1 at home.

Eric Bledsoe scored 29 points, including 11 in overtime, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 for the Bucks, who had won their previous two.

Trail Blazers 124, Bulls 120 (OT)

In Chicago, Portland guard C.J. McCollum scored 25 of his 32 points after halftime, including the tiebreaking basket with 56.5 seconds remaining in overtime.

Al-Farouq Aminu added a season-high 24 points and Evan Turner also had his season best with 22 for Portland.

Kris Dunn scored 22 points and reserve Nikola Mirotic had 18 points for Chicago,

Timbwerwolves 114, Lakers 96

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Minnesota won for the seventh time in eight games.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds.

Los Angeles has lost seven in a row and 10 of 11.

Nets 98, Magic 95

In New York, rookie Jarrett Allen had a career-high 16 points for Brooklyn and Allen Crabbe added 15 points and blocked a potential tying shot.

Caris LeVert also had 15 points, while DeMarre Carroll chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds and the tiebreaking free throw with 34.5 seconds remaining. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 13 for the Nets.

Aaron Gordon had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando.