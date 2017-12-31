United drops into third after draw

Manchester United’s dismal run of results in December continued with a third consecutive Premier League draw as it was held 0-0 at home to Southampton on Saturday, dropping to third in the standings.

United had top scorer Romelu Lukaku carried off on a stretcher early in the game and looked stricken of any thrust or creativity in attack, ending the month with four wins from nine matches in all competitions and without a victory in its last four.

Jose Mourinho’s side began brightly and Lukaku came close to giving it the lead in the third minute when he headed a Juan Mata cross over the bar while Jesse Lingard also narrowly missed the target before the interval with a flicked header.

Paul Pogba had a late strike ruled out as he knocked Nemanja Matic’s rolling shot in from an offside position when the ball looked destined to hit the post.

United began December with a 100 percent record in the league and Europe at Old Trafford but has now failed to win three of its last four home games.

The run of results has left it third in the league with 44 points, 14 behind leader Manchester City and one behind defending champion Chelsea, which moved up to second after a 5-0 thrashing of Stoke.

Stoke was three goals down by the 23rd minute when Pedro finished off Willian’s pass to put Chelsea on course for a fourth win in five league games.

Willian stroked home a penalty in the 73rd minute, before wing-back Davide Zappacosta grabbed his first Premier League goal with two minutes remaining.

“Every win is important for us, today it was important to get three points to continue our positive run,” Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said.

Mourinho insisted his side had deserved to win the game and criticized referee Craig Pawson for not giving a penalty in the first half when the ball struck the hand of Maya Yoshida in the area.

“I think we played enough to win, with all the difficulties. We started the game and we lost the striker (Lukaku) and we lost one of only two changes I have on the bench in attacking areas,” Mourinho told a news conference.

“Then a very good referee, one of the most promising young referees in England and Europe too, had a very bad decision that punished us and then the game was about us missing some important chances.”

Southampton came to Old Trafford having been hammered 5-2 by Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day and after selling defender Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool but it was rarely in danger of going behind.

Southampton ended a run of 11 league games without recording a clean sheet and moved up to 13th in the standings on 20 points.

It was not far from snatching a first win in eight games when Shane Long saw his shot turned over the crossbar by the toe of David de Gea in the second half, while before the interval De Gea dived low to repel a shot from James Ward-Prowse.

“It was a really important point for us, especially after a really sobering few games,” said Southampton captain Yoshida.

“The reaction from the players was great, we’re really happy with that. We showed good spirit today, and now we move onto the next game.”

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Leicester took the lead in the third minute after Joel Matip carelessly conceded possession and Riyad Mahrez set up Jamie Vardy to slot past goalkeeper Loris Karius.

However, Liverpool levelled seven minutes after the interval.

Egypt winger Salah took Sadio Mane’s brilliant pass and showed good footwork before drilling past Kasper Schmeichel seven minutes after the interval for his 22nd club goal of the season.

Salah then won it for Liverpool in the 76th minute, turning away from Leicester defender Harry Maguire and firing in at the Kop end.

Liverpool, unbeaten in 12 league games, remains fourth and now holds a four-point advantage over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

“It is a maximum satisfaction to win like this. Today was pretty much perfect,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Swansea City climbed off bottom spot with a dramatic 2-1 win at Watford in manager Carlos Carvalhal’s first match in charge.

Swansea is two points from safety after its first win in five games.

“We deserved the win. I must say to my players I’m very happy with what they did in a difficult situation,” Carvalhal said.

Ryan Fraser’s last-gasp goal clinched Bournemouth’s first win in nine matches as it beat Everton 2-1 to move out of the relegation zone.

Newcastle drew 0-0 with Brighton and Huddersfield shared a goalless draw with Burnley.