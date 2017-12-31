Alex Hornibrook carries Wisconsin past Miami in Orange Bowl

Alex Hornibrook’s first pass of the night was a wobbler, one that seemed to slip out of his hand.

Nearly everything else he threw was just about perfect.

Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes, three to Danny Davis, and No. 6 Wisconsin capped off the winningest season in school history by topping No. 11 Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.

“We were pretty relaxed,” Hornibrook said. “We knew we had what it takes to win this game.”

Everyone does now.

And the Big Ten — shut out of the College Football Playoff after Wisconsin lost to Ohio State in the conference title game — moved to 7-0 in bowls this season.

“You play the whole season and you earn what you get and I’m proud of this team,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “They can call themselves Orange Bowl champions. That’s pretty big.”

Jonathan Taylor ran for 130 yards on 26 carries for the Badgers (13-1), who rallied from an early 14-3 deficit. Taylor finished the year with an FBS-freshman-record 1,977 yards. A.J. Taylor also had a scoring catch for Wisconsin.

“I take as much responsibility as anybody, actually more because I’m in charge of everything,” Miami head coach Mark Richt said. “I didn’t coach good enough and we will get better. I can promise you that.”

The Badgers dominated time of possession, holding the ball for nearly 40 minutes. Hornibrook completed 23 of 34 passes for 258 yards, going 20 for 25 in the final three quarters.

Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas had rushing scores for Miami (10-3), which lost on its home field for the first time in 2017. Lawrence Cager had a touchdown catch for the Hurricanes, while quarterback Malik Rosier was 11 for 26 passing for 203 yards — with three interceptions.

The Hurricanes had a chance to get within a touchdown midway through the fourth, but Michael Badgley’s chip-shot field goal went off the right upright. By the time Miami got the ball back, most of their fans were gone and only 1:37 remained. Rosier was picked off for the third time 18 seconds later, and the Badgers ran out the clock.

“They did a really good job making me throw balls into tight coverage,” Rosier said.

Fiesta Bowl

No. 9 Penn State 35, No. 12 Washington 28

In Glendale, Arizona, Trace McSorley threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for two more scores and No. 9 Penn State outlasted No. 12 Washington.

Penn State (11-2), No. 9 in the final College Football Rankings, had its way with Washington’s vaunted defense early, building a 28-7 lead by the second quarter. Washington (10-3) woke up from an offensive slumber with two touchdowns and pulled to 35-28 on Myles Gaskins’ 69-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Huskies, No. 11 CFP, allowed Penn State to work the clock to under a minute on the next drive and gave up a season-high 545 total yards.

Washington had a shot with a desperation play, but Dante Pettis passed up a chance to step out of bounds to set up another play, and threw a final lateral that was intercepted.

Washington had the nation’s top run defense during the regular season.

Liberty Bowl

Iowa State 21, No. 19 Memphis 20

In Memphis, Tennessee, Allen Lazard tied a Liberty Bowl record with 10 catches and put Iowa State ahead with a remarkable 5-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, and the Cyclones beat Memphis on the Tigers’ home field.

Iowa State (8-5) held on after losing its first fumble this season just as it appeared on the verge of scoring an insurance touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

TaxSlayer Bowl

No. 24. Miss. State 31, Louisville 27

In Jacksonville, Florida, freshman Keytaon Thompson, making his first start in place of injured quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns to help Mississippi State beat Louisville and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Thompson and Jackson provided many of the highlights — and some lowlights.

Thompson scored twice in the fourth quarter, including a 1-yard plunge with 3:39 remaining that put the Bulldogs (9-4) ahead for good.

Jackson had the Cardinals (8-5) on the move late, but safety Mark McLaurin intercepted his third pass of the game. After a failed fourth-down conversation, Jackson got a final chance in the waning seconds, but his final desperation pass was batted away in the end zone.