Stephen Curry sinks 10 3-pointers in sensational return from injury

Stephen Curry stood among the coaches during a third-quarter timeout pleading his case to keep playing, and Steve Kerr relented — after a brief chat with the training staff, of course.

And who could blame Curry? He was feeling it after waiting weeks to get back on the floor, even missing the marquee Christmas Day matchup against LeBron James and the Cavs.

“Third quarter, it was a quick look to him and I literally said ‘no way, no way,’ ” the two-time MVP said. “. . . It felt like the first day of school again, for real.”

Curry made a sensational return from injury by scoring 38 points with a season-high 10 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-128 on Saturday night with an energy and spirit that had been missing much of this month without him.

Curry shot 13 for 17 and 10 of 13 from deep in just shy of 26 minutes for his ninth 30-point game this season after missing 11 games with a sprained right ankle. His mere presence brought an energy to the Warriors and all of Oracle Arena, and he spent much of the fourth quarter pacing, gesturing in delight while cheering his teammates with a towel draped over his head.

Kevin Durant added 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Klay Thompson scored 21 points as the Warriors wrapped up nearly three weeks at home in California. Zaza Pachulia scored a season-best 17 points and also had eight rebounds and six assists.

“It wasn’t just him,” Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Curry. “You look up and they’ve got guys that can make shots all over the floor. They were making shots that were contested.”

Marc Gasol led six Memphis players in double figures with 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting.

With his parents, wife and two daughters in attendance, Curry got his first points on a layup at 10:27 that put the Warriors out front 7-0 and led to a Memphis timeout. He hit a 3-pointer at 9:52 before Memphis scored its first points.

Jazz 104, Cavaliers 101

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, and the Jazz handed LeBron James and Cleveland their third straight defeat.

James had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists on his 33rd birthday as the Cavaliers lost at Utah for the sixth straight time. Cleveland’s three-game losing streak is its second this season.

Mitchell shot 10 for 17 from the field. Ricky Rubio had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

James did not record a point or an assist during the game-changing third quarter, which Utah opened with a 23-3 run. The Cavaliers connected on just 4 of 19 shots in the quarter.

Pistons 93, Spurs 79

In Detroit, Andre Drummond had 14 points and 21 rebounds, and the Pistons held San Antonio to its lowest point total of the season.

Playing without starting guards Reggie Jackson (right ankle sprain) and Avery Bradley (sore right groin), Detroit defended gamely and never trailed. Reggie Bullock scored 22 points for the Pistons and rookie Luke Kennard added 20 — both were career highs.

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points for the Spurs, who shot 37 percent from the field and 5 of 26 from 3-point range.

76ers 107, Nuggets 102

In Denver, Dario Saric had 20 points and nine rebounds and keyed a second-half run to lead the Philadelphia over the Nuggets.

JJ Redick had 18 points, Robert Covington had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jarrod Bayless scored 14 points for the 76ers.

Knicks 105, Pelicans 103

In New Orleans, Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, Jarrett Jack made two free throws to break a tie with 9 seconds remaining and New York beat the Pelicans.

Jack finished with 15 points, and Michael Beasley scored 15 off the bench for the Knicks, who snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak.

Anthony Davis had 31 points and nine rebounds for New Orleans and missed a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer. DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and 19 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 13 and E’Twaun Moore had 12.

Heat 117, Magic 111

In Orlando, Tyler Johnson scored 22 points in the third quarter and Goran Dragic had 14 in the fourth to help Miami overcome an 18-point deficit.

Johnson finished with a season-high 31 points, and Dragic had 25 points and eight assists.

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 39 points, and Evan Fournier added 23.

Hawks 104, Trail Blazers 89

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, Marco Belinelli added 14 points and the Hawks beat Portland.

Shabazz Napier finished with 21 points and CJ McCollum had 18 the Trail Blazers, who were coming off arguably their best win of the season, rallying Thursday from 18 down in the third quarter to beat Philadelphia.