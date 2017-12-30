Wallabies’ Karmichael Hunt arrested for drug possession

High-profile Wallabies star Karmichael Hunt has been arrested, reportedly for possessing drugs, with Rugby Australia on Saturday launching an investigation into the incident.

Hunt, a former rugby league international who made his Wallaby debut this year, was detained along with another man in Brisbane early on Saturday morning.

He was allegedly caught with a white powder, which Sydney’s Daily Telegraph and other media said was cocaine.

The Telegraph said he was due to appear in court on Jan. 29, charged with two counts of drug possession.