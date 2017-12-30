Alexis Pinturault wins combined with future of event in doubt

Alexis Pinturault realizes that the Alpine combined event is moving toward extinction.

Maybe that’s why he’s dominating the races that remain.

The Frenchman secured another combined win when first-run leader Dominik Paris straddled a gate toward the end of his slalom run on Friday.

For his seventh World Cup victory in the discipline, Pinturault won with a 0.42-second advantage ahead of Peter Fill of Italy.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway finished third, 0.45 back.

Combined events — which determine the winner by combining the times from one downhill run and one slalom leg — are on the provisional calendar only for the next two seasons. After that, the International Ski Federation has intimated that it plans to install more TV-friendly parallel events instead.

“I can’t say I will regret it but I also can’t say I’m happy about it,” Pinturault said. “I like combined. I like the way we are racing against the downhillers or the downhillers are racing against the tech guys. These are the only races where this is happening.

“Of course if people don’t really like it or are not interested maybe it doesn’t make sense to continue or maybe it makes sense to change it for the future,” he added.

This season already, both the men’s and women’s circuits have had giant slalom and slalom parallel events in Alta Badia and Courchevel, France, respectively. Also, city events on miniature slalom courses are planned for Oslo on New Year’s Day and Stockholm on Jan. 30.