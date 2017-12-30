Rockets lose 5th straight game

The Houston Rockets won 25 of their first 29 games to notch the NBA’s best record, then quickly entered their worst tailspin in nearly five years.

Otto Porter Jr. scored 26 points, Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 each, and the Washington Wizards beat the Rockets 121-103 Friday night for Houston’s fifth straight loss. It’s the longest skid for the Rockets since dropping seven straight from Jan. 9-19, 2013.

NBA scoring leader James Harden matched his season low with 20 points for the Rockets. Chris Paul returned after missing three games with a strained groin and had eight points and six assists in 26 minutes.

Houston had completed a 14-game winning streak before the alarming slide.

“We just haven’t had a rhythm in these last five games, quite frankly,” Harden said. “We had pretty good spurts, but just a consistent, four-quarter game, we haven’t had that. So hopefully we get back home and kind of buckle down a little bit.”

A night after blowing a 26-point lead in Boston, the Rockets held their last lead midway through the first quarter. Houston has by far the most 3-pointers in the league this season but was held to 29.2 percent (14-for-48) from deep.

Bucks 97, Thunder 95

In Oklahoma City, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, including the questionable winning basket with 1.3 seconds left, and Milwaukee ended the Thunder’s six-game winning streak.

Russell Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 40 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Mavericks 128, Pelicans 120

In New Orleans, Dennis Smith Jr. had his first career triple-double and Dallas made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in its victory over the Pelicans.

Smith had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 33 points. DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points and 20 rebounds.

Bulls 119, Pacers 107

In Chicago, rookie Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 32 points, Nikola Mirotic added 28 and the surging Bulls beat Indiana for their consecutive win.

Darren Collison scored 30 points for the Pacers.

Nets 111, Heat 87

In Miami, Joe Harris scored a career-high 21 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 18 and Brooklyn embarrassed the Heat.

Josh Richardson scored 19 points 17 for Miami.

Suns 111, Kings 101

In Sacramento, Devin Booker shook off a rough night shooting and scored 12 of his 26 points over the final five minutes to lift Phoenix past the Kings.

Zach Randolph had 14 points for Sacramento.

Raptors 111, Hawks 98

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Raptors beat Atlanta for their 11th straight home victory.

Taurean Prince had a career-high 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks.

Clippers 121, Lakers 106

In Los Angeles, playing in his first game in a month, Blake Griffin had 24 points and Lou Williams added 23 off the bench to lead the Clippers to a victory over the Lakers.

Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 20 points.

Hornets 111, Warriors 100

In Oakland, Dwight Howard scored a season-high 29 points and Charlotte won just its third road game of the season, derailing red-hot Golden State.

Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 27 points.