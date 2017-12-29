Sophomore backup Rui Hachimura helps lead Gonzaga past Pacific

AP, Staff Report

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON – Rui Hachimura scored 19 points, Josh Perkins added 16, and No. 20 Gonzaga beat Pacific 81-48 on Thursday night, winning its 22nd consecutive West Coast Conference opener.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 13 points for Gonzaga (11-3, 1-0 West Coast), which has beaten Pacific 11 consecutive times. Jahlil Tripp scored nine points to lead Pacific (5-9, 0-1), which has lost five games in a row.

Hachimura, a sophomore who hails from Toyama Prefecture, was 6 of 8 from the floor and grabbed three rebounds with an assist and a block in 22 productive minutes off the bench. He went 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. He led the team in scoring for the third time this season.

Gonzaga trailed 8-6 early in the first half and Hachimura was subbed in at the 15:53 mark. Just over a minute later, his layup tied it at 8-8, giving his team an instant spark.

Hachimura is averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 18.5 minutes a game.

The Bulldogs led 31-21 at halftime.

“We played a great second half,” said Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who has never lost a conference opener in 19 seasons. “Our guys stuck with it. They played good defense.”

Gonzaga plays host to Santa Clara on Saturday.

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura shoots against Pacific forward Anthony Townes in the second half on Thursday in Spokane, Washington. | AP

