Struggling Swansea hands reins to Carlos Carvalhal

Swansea has hired Carlos Carvalhal as manager of the struggling Premier League club, days after the Portuguese coach left second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

Carvalhal has only been given a contract until the end of the season at Swansea, which is at the bottom of the Premier League at the start of the second half of the campaign.

The South Wales club said there is an option to extend his contract. The 52-year-old Carvalhal succeeds Paul Clement, who was fired last week.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said after landing Carvalhal: “We are very pleased with the appointment.

“We felt we needed to get the managerial situation resolved as soon as possible and while the timing is not always perfect, we can look forward to the second half of the campaign with renewed optimism.

“He has built up a lot of experience over the years, which will ensure the team is structured and organized. He is driven and ambitious and while he has a big challenge ahead of him, I know he will tackle it without fear.”

The much-traveled Carvalhal has managed 15 teams in four countries. He began his managerial career in 1998 at Espinho, the Portuguese club where he finished his playing career.

Having also managed Sporting Lisbon, he worked at Turkish clubs Besiktas and Istanbul Basaksehir before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.