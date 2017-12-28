Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin score in shootout to lead Penguins past Blue Jackets

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan called it the biggest character win of the season for his struggling team.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scored in the shootout, and Pittsburgh rallied past the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Wednesday night.

“With all the challenges we faced, and being down a couple goals a couple times, it didn’t deflate us,” Sullivan said. “We remained determined, and I think that has to be part of the fabric of this team moving forward.”

Crosby and Malkin both beat Sergei Bobrovsky between the legs in the shootout. Matt Murray stopped Pierre-Luc Dubois and then Artemi Panarin to clinch the win.

Crosby thought he had scored the game-winner 23 seconds into overtime, but the goal was overturned because of goaltender interference by Brian Dumoulin.

“I thought it was going to count, but it didn’t happen,” Crosby said. “There’s nothing you can do about it now. I’m glad we got the two points.”

Four of the last five regular-season meetings between the Penguins and Blue Jackets have gone to overtime. Pittsburgh needed a big third-period rally in this one.

Malkin and Phil Kessel both scored third-period power-play goals for Pittsburgh, while Jake Guentzel netted the equalizer with 1:40 left in regulation. Conor Sheary also scored his 10th for the Penguins, who rallied from three two-goal deficits, including two in the third period. Murray made 29 saves in regulation.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins, who are near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings, had just three wins in their last nine games before Wednesday.

Panarin, playing in his 200th NHL game, scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season for the Blue Jackets.

Devils 3, Red Wings 1

In Newark, New Jersey, top overall draft pick Nico Hischier scored two goals in the first period, and the Devils extended their season-high winning streak to five games by beating Detroit.

Taylor Hall had two assists, Cory Schneider made 31 saves and the Devils killed off all five Red Wings power plays in extending the Red Wings’ losing streak to three games.

Sami Vatanen scored into an empty net with 23 seconds to play for the final margin.

Golden Knights 4, Ducks 1

In Anaheim, Cody Eakin had a tiebreaking goal in the second and Vegas beat the Ducks or its fifth straight victory.

Rangers 1, Capitals 0 (SO)

In New York, Mats Zuccarello and Mika Zibanejad scored in the shootout to lift the Rangers past Washington.

Predators 2, Blues 1

In St. Louis, Calle Jarnkrok scored his second goal in two games and Pekka Rinne made 29 saves as Nashville edged the Blues, snapping its season-high three-game losing streak.

Coyotes 3, Avalanche 1

In Denver, Alex Goligoski had the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and Arizona topped Colorado.

Bruins 5, Senators 1

In Boston, Riley Nash scored two goals, Kevan Miller got his first of the season and the surging Bruins beat Ottawa for their 14th win in 18 games.

Hurricanes 3, Canadiens 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sebastian Aho delivered two goals in the third period for the hosts.

Jets 4, Oilers 3

In Winnipeg, Joel Armia scored twice as the hosts halted Edmonton’s season-high winning streak at four games.

Islanders 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

In New York, Mathew Barzal tallied 1:08 into overtime to give the Islanders the victory over Buffalo.

Wild 4, Stars 2

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Mikael Granlund netted the tiebreaking goal in the second period for the hosts.