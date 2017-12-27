Mavericks finish on high note to beat Raptors

J.J. Barea has fresh memories of San Antonio scoring the final 13 points in a recent Dallas loss, and Atlanta getting the last five with the score tied in the Mavericks’ most recent game.

The diminutive guard was happy to have a key role in a different ending for the last-place team in the Western Conference.

Barea scored 20 points, including a clinching layup in the final seconds, and the Mavericks ended another six-game winning streak by the Toronto Raptors with a 98-93 victory on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks held DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors to season lows in shooting percentage as Toronto lost for just the second time in 14 games, with each loss coming after six straight wins.

“I was thinking about our problems closing out, last three minutes, I was like, (hoping) it doesn’t happen again,” said Barea, who tied the team high with four assists. “Something we’ve got to learn. We’ve got to do a better job of getting some important buckets at the end.”

Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 points and fellow German Maxi Kleber had 15 points and matched his rookie season bests with five blocks and eight rebounds. Harrison Barnes had 16 points and 10 boards.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 23 points but didn’t score in the fourth quarter, while DeRozan couldn’t get going at all after averaging 37 points on a three-game road winning streak that ended.

Hounded by Dallas defensive specialist Wesley Matthews most of the game, DeRozan scored eight points while shooting 19 percent (3 of 16). His previous low was 20 percent (1 of 5) in his only other single-digit game this season — two points in a 112-78 win at Atlanta in November.

“A lot of shots I took that were in the paint, normally shots that I make,” said DeRozan, who averaged 32 points during the most recent six-game winning streak. “Missed a lot of floaters, easy things. One of them nights.”

Bulls 115, Bucks 106

In Milwaukee, Nikola Mirotic came off the bench to score 24 points in 28 minutes and Chicago won for the eighth time in 10 games.

The Bulls’ surge coincides with the return of Mirotic, who missed the beginning of the season after suffering facial fractures in an October fight with teammate Bobby Portis.

Pistons 107, Pacers 83

In Detroit, Tobias Harris scored 30 points to help the Pistons rout Indiana.

Andre Drummond added 21 points for Detroit, and Ish Smith (12 points) and Reggie Bullock (11) also reached double digits.

Heat 107, Magic 89

In Miami, Josh Richardson scored 20 points, Wayne Ellington had 12 of his 18 points in a dominant fourth quarter and the Heat beat struggling Orlando.

Tyler Johnson added 17, Kelly Olynyk scored 15 and Goran Dragic had 14 for the Heat, who outscored Orlando 39-21 in the fourth — the biggest margin by Miami in a final quarter this season.

Spurs 109, Nets 97

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 and the Spurs beat Brooklyn in their first game of the season with every player healthy and available.

Nuggets 107, Jazz 83

In Denver, Jamal Murray scored 13 of his 22 points in the first quarter and the Nuggets overcame the ejection of Nikola Jokic to beat the Jazz.

Clippers 122, Kings 95

In Los Angeles, Montrezl Harrell scored 22 points and Lou Williams added 21, both off the bench, to lead the Clippers.

Suns 99, Grizzlies 97

In Phoenix, Tyson Chandler dunked Dragan Bender’s inbounds pass from the opposite sideline with 0.4 seconds remaining to give the Suns a last-second victory over Memphis.