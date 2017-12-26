David Warner’s century gives Australia solid start in fourth Ashes test

David Warner posted a century after a no-ball reprieve and skipper Steve Smith was on track for four straight Boxing Day tons as Australia made a solid start to the fourth Ashes test against England on Tuesday.

Warner received a massive let-off on 99 to claim his 21st test hundred as an Australia side chasing a series whitewash took full advantage of winning the toss on an unresponsive Melbourne Cricket Ground drop-in pitch.

Smith, who hasn’t been dismissed in a Melbourne test match since Boxing Day 2014, was still batting at the close on 65 with Shaun Marsh not out 31 and Australia 244 for three.