David Warner’s century gives Australia solid start in fourth Ashes test
England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow reacts as Australia's David Warner is caught out on 99 runs, which was overturned after it was found the delivery was a no-ball, during the first day of the fourth Ashes test match. | REUTERS

AFP-JIJI

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – David Warner posted a century after a no-ball reprieve and skipper Steve Smith was on track for four straight Boxing Day tons as Australia made a solid start to the fourth Ashes test against England on Tuesday.

Warner received a massive let-off on 99 to claim his 21st test hundred as an Australia side chasing a series whitewash took full advantage of winning the toss on an unresponsive Melbourne Cricket Ground drop-in pitch.

Smith, who hasn’t been dismissed in a Melbourne test match since Boxing Day 2014, was still batting at the close on 65 with Shaun Marsh not out 31 and Australia 244 for three.

