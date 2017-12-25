Yoshito Okubo to return to Frontale after year at FC Tokyo

Former Japan striker Yoshito Okubo will return to Kawasaki Frontale next season after spending a year with FC Tokyo, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The 35-year-old Okubo had time remaining on his contract with FC Tokyo, but the two J. League first division clubs recently agreed to grant his wish to move back to Frontale, where he spent four seasons before his 2017 move.

His new contract is estimated to be priced at ¥60 million ($529,000) annually, half of what he received from FC Tokyo.

In 2015 while playing with Kawasaki, Okubo became the first player to top the J1 goalscoring list three seasons in a row. However, he only scored eight goals in 28 league matches this season.

He has appeared in 399 J1 matches and heads the league’s all-time scoring list with 179 goals.