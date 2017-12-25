Rams wrap up first division title since 2003

The Los Angeles Rams and first-year coach Sean McVay saved the real celebration for the locker room.

That’s where McVay, the youngest coach in modern NFL history, channeled wrestler Ric Flair after the Rams clinched the franchise’s first NFC West title since 2003 by beating the Tennessee Titans 27-23 on Sunday.

“When you find a way to come on the road and finish up your road record 7-1 and win a division title, there’s only one thing you can say. Woooo! One more: Woooo!” McVay said before giving the Rams off until Wednesday.

Los Angeles trailed 23-20 before Jared Goff threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 11:41 left. The Rams (11-4), who came in needing a win or a loss by Seattle to secure the division, took care of business themselves, with Todd Gurley II and Goff leading the way again.

Gurley bolstered his argument for NFL MVP with 118 yards rushing and 158 yards receiving with two TDs, including a screen he took 80 yards for the longest reception of his career. He became only the third in NFL history to put together such a performance in the same game, joining Ollie Matson (1954) and Herschel Walker (1986). Goff finished with four touchdowns and 301 yards passing.

“He is in my book,” Goff said, vouching for Gurley for MVP. “If there’s anyone out there that’s a running back that deserves it, he’s the guy.”

The Titans (8-7) lost their third straight game, damaging their chances of ending their own playoff drought, which stretches back to 2008. The loss handed the AFC South title to the Jaguars, and Tennessee hosts Jacksonville in the regular-season finale needing a win to reach the postseason.

“We still have an opportunity to get into the playoffs, and that is the next objective,” coach Mike Mularkey said.

Saints 23, Falcons 13

In New Orleans, rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore corralled an unusual, momentum-turning interception off his backside, the Saints made two defensive stands from inside their 2-yard line, and New Orleans clinched its first playoff berth since 2013.

Ted Ginn caught a 54-yard pass for a touchdown, which came a few plays after Lattimore’s interception and shortly before halftime. Mark Ingram used a sharp cutback to break loose for a 26-yard touchdown for the Saints ( 11-4), who kept their tenuous hold on first place in the NFC South heading into the final week of the season.

While the loss eliminated the Falcons (9-6) from the NFC South race, Atlanta can clinch a wild-card berth by beating Carolina in the final regular-season game on New Year’s Eve.

Panthers 22, Buccaneers 19

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Cam Newton scored on a 2-yard run with 35 seconds remaining to lift the Panthers into the playoffs.

The Panthers (11-4) trailed most of the second half, but Newton drove them 59 yards, completing 4 of 7 passes for 52 yards in the final three minutes before scoring on what could have been a game-ending play. Newton fumbled the snap from the shotgun, alertly picked it up and then dived across the goal line for the go-ahead score.

Newton celebrated the score by using the football as a prop, pretending to light a candle on a cake in celebration of his son Chosen’s second birthday.

Carolina can clinch the NFC South championship with a win over Atlanta and a New Orleans loss to Tampa Bay.

Chiefs 29, Dolphins 13

In Kansas City, Alex Smith threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, Kareem Hunt ran for 91 yards and a score and the Chiefs clinched back-to-back AFC West titles for the first time in franchise history.

Tyreek Hill had six catches for 109 yards, and Harrison Butker converted five field goals, as Kansas City (9-6) dashed what faint postseason hope Miami (6-9) still harbored.

Seahawks 21, Cowboys 12

In Arlington, Texas, Justin Coleman put Seattle in front for good with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Seahawks won a playoff elimination game against Cowboys in Ezekiel Elliott’s return to Dallas from a six-game suspension.

The Cowboys (8-7) are eliminated from the postseason with the end of their three-game winning streak, and the Seahawks (9-6) still have a chance to keep their five-year playoff streak alive after Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns despite a career-low 93 yards passing.

Chargers 14, Jets 7

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass to Antonio Gates and Melvin Gordon ran for a score as the Chargers stayed alive in the AFC playoff race.

Los Angeles (8-7) entered the weekend needing to win both of its remaining games and get lots of help elsewhere to remain in the mix. Rivers & Co. held up their end of things, but barely.

Bengals 26, Lions 17

In Cincinnati, Giovani Bernard ran for 116 yards and a clinching touchdown in the closing minutes that eliminated the Lions from playoff contention and gave Marvin Lewis a good moment in what was possibly his final home game as Bengals coach.

Patriots 37, Bills 16

In Foxborough, Massachusetts, Tom Brady passed for a pair of touchdowns and the Patriots stayed on track to claim home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Dion Lewis caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a 4-yard score. He carried 24 times for a career-high 129 yards. It was just his second-career 100-yard game. Mike Gillislee, active for the first time in six games, added a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Bears 20, Browns 3

In Chicago, the Browns got pushed to the brink of a winless season, hurt by two more interceptions by DeShone Kizer and two turnovers in the red zone against Chicago.

One more loss and the Browns will join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to go 0-16. Last year, Cleveland was 0-14 before getting its only victory on Dec. 24.

49ers 44, Jaguars 33

In Santa Clara, California, Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score against one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses and the 49ers won their fourth straight behind their new quarterback.

The day wasn’t a total loss for Jacksonville, which clinched its first division title since 1999 earlier in the afternoon when Tennessee lost at home to the Rams. But the defeat dealt a big blow to the team’s hopes for a first-round bye. The Jaguars need to win next week and hope Pittsburgh loses twice to get a bye.

Cardinals 23, Giants 0

In Glendale, Arizona, Larry Fitzgerald had a big day in what might have been the final home game of his prolific career and the Cardinals shut out an opponent for the first time in 25 seasons.

Redskins 27, Broncos 11

In Landover, Maryland, Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns in what could be his final home game for Washington.

Cousins was 19 of 37 with TD passes to Jamison Crowder , Josh Doctson and Vernon Davis and an interception. He became the first quarterback in Washington history with three seasons of 25 or more TD passes, and needs 65 yards for his third in a row with 4,000-plus yards.