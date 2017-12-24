Warriors’ 11-game win streak grinds to halt

Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn’t see much passion from his team Saturday.

Golden State better find some fast for Christmas Day, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town for a prime-time holiday rematch of the past three NBA Finals.

Gary Harris scored 19 points to lead a balanced Denver offense and the Nuggets stopped the Warriors’ 11-game winning streak with a second impressive road victory in two nights, beating Golden State 96-81.

“It didn’t feel like we were into it emotionally tonight. Sometimes after a long winning streak, whatever reason, you let your guard down a little bit. It wasn’t there,” Kerr said. “The biggest concern for me tonight, I didn’t see a lot of joy. . . . We weren’t having much fun.”

Nikola Jokic added 18 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Nuggets after their Friday win at Portland. They held the defending NBA champions to a season low for points.

Kevin Durant had 18 points and six rebounds in a particularly poor shooting performance for the typically efficient NBA Finals MVP. He was 6-for-17 and missed all five of his 3-point attempts as the Warriors shot 38.6 percent.

Draymond Green had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds in his second game back after missing five of six with soreness in his right shoulder. He took a sharp elbow to the face from Jokic with 7:27 remaining and went down hard, then was getting X-rays on his left elbow afterward.

Klay Thompson scored 15 for the Warriors but was 6-for-21 overall and 1 of 10 on 3s as Golden State went just 3-for-27 from deep. A night after posting his first career double-double with season bests of 20 points and 10 rebounds, Warriors rookie Jordan Bell contributed seven points and 10 rebounds.

Celtics 117, Bulls 92

In Boston, Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 20 and the Celtics coasted past Chicago.

Jayson Tatum added 13 points for Eastern Conference-leading Boston (27-9) as all five starters were in double figures. Reserve guard Marcus Smart scored 11 and rookie Daniel Theis grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds to go with 10 points.

Thunder 103, Jazz 89

In Salt Lake City, Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Oklahoma City beat the Jazz for its fourth straight win.

Utah had no answer for the trio of Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

Pelicans 109, Heat 94

In Miami, Ian Clark scored 19 points, Anthony Davis added 17 and New Orleans went on a big second-half run to pull away from the Heat.

DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Pelicans, who were 15-for-25 from 3-point range and shot 53 percent overall. E’Twaun Moore scored 15 and Jrue Holiday had 13.

Wizards 130, Magic 103,

In Washington, Mike Scott scored 18 points, Otto Porter Jr. and Bradley Beal each had 17, and the Wizards handed injury-ravaged Orlando its eighth straight defeat.

Washington, which scored its most points this season, rebounded from a 35-point loss at Brooklyn on Friday night. The Wizards had seven players in double figures.

Hawks 112, Mavericks 107

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder matched his career high with 33 points, including 27 in the second half, to help the Hawks beat Dallas in a matchup of last-place teams.

After missing Friday night’s loss at Oklahoma City with a sprained ankle, Schroder hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:21 left.

Raptors 102, 76ers 86

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Serge Ibaka had 17 and the Raptors beat Philadelphia for their 10th straight home victory.

Delon Wright matched his season high with 14 points while Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas each had 12 for Toronto, which has won six straight overall and 12 of 13.

Pacers 123, Nets 119 (OT)

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo scored 38 points and was perfect from the free-throw line, helping the Pacers escape with a victory over Brooklyn.

Myles Turner had 23 points and nine rebounds and tied his career high with six blocks, and Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 17 points and six rebounds for Indiana, which came back from being down 19 to take an 85-84 lead on Lance Stephenson’s free throw with 8:29 remaining in regulation.

Hornets 111, Bucks 106

In Charlotte, Dwight Howard had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Kemba Walker had 19 points and the Hornets battled back from an 18-point deficit to beat Milwaukee.

Treveon Graham and Frank Kaminsky each had 14 points as Charlotte’s bench, which shot 16 of 27 from the field.

Grizzlies 115, Clippers 112

In Memphis, Tyreke Evans scored 30 points, Marc Gasol had 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and the Grizzlies beat Los Angeles to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Clippers had the ball with a chance to tie in the closing 21 seconds, but a tough Memphis defense forced a bad pass from Lou Williams. Evans ran the ball down in the backcourt as the horn sounded.

Trail Blazers 95, Lakers 92

In Los Angeles, Maurice Harkless completed a go-ahead three-point play with 21.4 seconds remaining and Portland ended a three-game losing streak.

Timberwolves 115, Suns 106

In Phoenix, Jimmy Butler scored 32 points to lead six Minnesota and the Timberwolves never trailed.

Spurs 108, Kings 99

In Sacramento, LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and San Antonio bounced back from a disappointing loss to beat the slumping Kings.