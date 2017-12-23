Tiger parting ways with swing coach Chris Como

Tiger Woods will press on with his comeback in 2018 without the aid of a swing coach, announcing on Twitter on Friday that he is splitting with Chris Como.

Woods says he has no immediate plans to replace Como, who began working with the 14-time major champion in November 2014.

“Since my fusion surgery, I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing,” he tweeted. “I’ve done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris.

“For now, I think it’s best for me to continue to do this on my own. I’m grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him.”

Woods’s career had already been disrupted by injury when he began working with Como, and he has made just 12 US PGA Tour starts since then.

He missed all of the 2015-16 season, and after yet another back surgery in April was sidelined until the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in November.

Woods, who said he was finally playing without pain, finished tied for ninth in the field of 18.

Tiger’s performance in the Bahamas had his tour colleagues looking forward to his return to regular competition, but he has yet to announce his schedule for 2018.