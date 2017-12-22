Hampus Lindholm’s first career hat trick lifts Ducks past Islanders

On most nights, Hampus Lindholm is not a huge threat to score. But the Anaheim Ducks defenseman was in the right place three times Thursday.

Lindholm completed his first career hat trick with a goal 4:03 into overtime, and Anaheim snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-4 comeback victory over the New York Islanders.

“I had some room and a good shooting angle and it went in,” the 23-year-old Lindholm said. “We really dug deep. It was good to get a win.”

Ryan Miller made 22 saves for the Ducks, sending New York to its fourth loss in five games. It was the fourth win this season for the 37-year-old backup.

Anaheim tied the game with Miller pulled for an extra skater when Rickard Rakell scored at 18:45 of the third period. Brandon Montour and captain Ryan Getzlaf assisted. Getzlaf had four assists overall and has points in five games since returning from a facial fracture.

“It’s always nice to have your big guys step up,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said.

Andrew Ladd put the Islanders ahead 4-3 at 7:52 of the third as they rallied from a 3-1 deficit. New York goalie Jaroslav Halak was shaky early but rebounded to finish with 35 saves.

“We had a lead with two minutes left,” Islanders coach Doug Weight said. “We played a little timid early, trying not to make mistakes.”

Ladd’s rebound shot for his ninth goal beat Miller after Islanders captain John Tavares tied the game with his second goal of the night at 5:44 of the third. The goal was the 21st of the season for Tavares.

The Islanders trailed 3-1 late in the second when Tavares scored at 16:59.

Tavares wasn’t happy with his team’s defensive performance, including his own. He was on ice for three of Anaheim’s goals.

“Giving up five goals is too many,” he said. “We have to find a way to be better defensively, starting with myself. We’re scoring enough goals. It’s frustrating. We should have better results.”

The Ducks led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Lindholm and Ondrey Kase.

After Islanders rookie sensation Mathew Barzal narrowed the deficit on the power play at 5:39 of the second, Lindholm scored again at 12:36.

A day after announcing future arena plans at Belmont Park, the Islanders lost their second straight at home. They are 10-3-3 at Barclays Center this season.

The game drew a crowd of 10,092. The Islanders are last in the NHL in attendance, averaging 11,475 through 16 home games.

Lindholm opened the scoring at 8:09 with assists by Andrew Cogliano and Getzlaf. The 30-year-old Cogliano has never missed a game in his NHL career, playing in 822 straight.

Kase made it 2-0 at 9:54 when his slot eluded Halak.

New York came out with more jump in the middle period. Barzal narrowed the deficit to 2-1 on the power play, his ninth goal of the season. Josh Bailey and Tavares had assists.

Bailey has points in seven straight games, and Tavares has a six-game point streak. Both had three points in the game and share the team lead with 45.

Lindholm scored his second of the game at 12:36 of the second to make it 3-1 in favor of the Ducks.

The Islanders entered having allowed a league-high 3.5 goals per game. They have given up three or more in 10 of 12 games this month.

“We’re not satisfied,” Weight said. “We have to keep the confidence up.”

Anaheim won the previous meeting 3-2 at home on Oct. 11.

Islanders forward Shane Prince made his season debut. Prince had ankle surgery in August and recently played four games with Bridgeport of the AHL.

The Ducks were coming off a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden after losing 5-3 at New Jersey on Monday.

Lightning 4, Senators 3 (SO)

In Tampa, Florida, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos scored in the shootout, lifting the Lightning over Ottawa.

Tampa Bay threatened to win on a power play at the end of overtime, but Nikita Kucherov’s shot past Craig Anderson was launched a split-second after the buzzer.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped shots by the Senators’ Tom Pyatt and Matt Duchene in the shootout.

Ottawa broke out on top in unusual fashion. Bobby Ryan was credited with an unassisted goal 6:31 into the game after Dan Girardi’s attempt to clear a rebound glanced off the shin of fellow Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn and past Vasilevskiy.

Twelve minutes into the second period, Tampa Bay pulled even on a delayed penalty with a deflected goal of its own. Kucherov blasted a shot from the top of the right circle that glanced off teammates Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn in the slot and through the legs of Anderson.

Stars 4, Blackhawks 0

In Dallas, Tyler Seguin scored two goals in the second period, Ben Bishop earned his 22nd career shutout and the Stars trounced Chicago.

Bishop made 24 saves for his third shutout of the season.

Dallas had lost its previous three games and the Blackhawks arrived with a five-game winning streak, but the Stars improved to 3-0 against Chicago this season.

The win was the 800th of coach Ken Hitchcock’s career.

Jamie Benn scored the only goal of the first period. Antoine Roussel scored barely a minute into the second before Seguin’s two goals made it 4-0.

Oilers 3, Blues 2

In Edmonton, Drake Caggiula delivered a goal with less than a minute remaining, and the Oilers won their third straight game for the first time this season, beating St. Louis.

Caggiula took a pass in front from behind the net by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and beat Jake Allen with 49.8 seconds left.

Michael Cammalleri and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton (16-17-2), which has won four of its last five.

Tage Thompson and Patrik Berglund responded for the Blues (22-13-2), who have lost three in a row and five of their last six.

Devils 4, Rangers 3 (SO)

In Newark, New Jersey, Brian Boyle scored the tying goal in the third period and the game-winner in a shootout against his former team, and the Devils overcame a season-high 45 saves by Henrik Lundqvist to beat New York.

John Moore and Blake Coleman also scored in regulation, and Kyle Palmieri converted in a four-round shootout for the Devils on the way to their third straight victory.

Cory Schneider made 25 saves and stopped three of four attempts in the tiebreaker, denying Jimmy Vesey when the Rangers had a chance to win. Schneider also turned aside defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to end it after Boyle put New Jersey ahead.

Vesey, Nick Holden and Kevin Hayes tallied for New York which had won three in a row. Mika Zibanejad had a goal in the shootout.

Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 2 (SO)

In Pittsburgh, Kris Letang had the deciding goal in the shootout as the Penguins beat Columbus.

Letang scored in the fourth round of the shootout, beating Sergei Bobrovsky to the glove side after a series of dekes. Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh in the shootout.

Cam Atkinson scored in the shootout for Columbus, but Matt Murray stopped Artemi Panarin, Jack Johnson and Oliver Bjorkstrand. Murray made 29 saves, while Bobrovsky stopped 39 shots.

Patric Hornqvist and Malkin both scored their 12th goals of the season on the power play for the Penguins, who have two wins in their last three games following a three-game losing streak. Pittsburgh scored twice on the power play after a 0-for-15 slump.

Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist apiece for Columbus.

Bruins 2, Jets 1 (SO)

In Boston, Charlie McAvoy celebrated his 20th birthday by scoring the decisive goal in the shootout, Tuukka Rask made 37 saves and the Bruins topped Winnipeg.

After Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers’ first attempt of the sudden-death portion of the shootout clanged off the post, McAvoy took the puck and meandered up the ice before firing his shot past Connor Hellebuyck.

Torey Krug scored his sixth goal of the season for Boston (18-10-5), which won its third straight game and sixth of its last seven.

Rask recorded a point for his eighth straight game (7-0-1) as the Bruins beat the Jets for the fourth straight time.

Patrik Laine had his team-leading 18th goal for the Jets. Hellebuyck had 32 saves.

Hurricanes 4, Predators 1

In Nashville, Noah Hanifin had a goal and two assists to lead an early outburst that carried Carolina past the Predators.

Derek Ryan, Elias Lindholm and Victor Rask also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won four of five. Cam Ward made 28 saves.

Kevin Fiala had the goal for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

Carolina scored four times in the first 6½ minutes to chase Predators goalie Pekka Rinne.

Kings 2, Avalanche 1 (OT)

In Los Angeles, playing in his 1,000th career game, Dustin Brown scored in overtime to lift the Kings over Colorado.

Brown came streaking down the left side and fired a shot past goalie Semyon Varlamov 44 seconds into the extra period. It was Brown’s 13th goal of the season.

Alec Martinez also scored for the Kings, tying it 1-1 in the third period. Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots.

Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche, and Varlamov made 25 saves.

Sharks 5, Canucks 4 (OT)

In San Jose, Kevin Labanc scored 1:53 into overtime and the Sharks prevailed against Vancouver.

Labanc also had three assists as San Jose improved to 4-1-2 over its last seven games. Joe Thornton scored twice for the hosts and added an assist as he moved past Doug Gilmour for 18th place on the NHL list with 1,416 career points.

Labanc’s fourth goal of the season came off an assist from Tomas Hertl, who scored on a 5-on-3 power play with 1:04 left in the second period to give the Sharks a 4-3 lead.

The Canucks lost for the sixth time in seven games, with their lone win during that span coming against San Jose on Dec. 15.

Vancouver trailed 4-3 before Daniel Sedin scored at 2:09 of the third period to tie it. The Canucks rallied from a 3-1 deficit.

Jake Virtanen scored to bring Vancouver within a goal at 8:49 of the second, and Brock Boeser tied the game at 16:02.