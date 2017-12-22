Cavaliers edge Bulls for 12th straight home win

Once Isaiah Thomas slipped on his jersey and headband those familiar, warm feelings washed over him.

His agonizing wait is almost over.

After seven months away, countless days of rehab and wonder if he would play again, Thomas was again on an NBA court Thursday night. And although he only took part in the pregame layup lane, it was more than enough.

“It was everything,” he said. “I felt like a basketball player again.”

Thomas dressed for the first time since coming to Cleveland in a trade and cheered from the bench on as LeBron James scored 34 points to lead the Cavaliers to their 12th straight home game, 115-112 over the Chicago Bulls.

Kevin Love added 27 to help the Cavs improve to 19-2 since Nov. 11.

But the biggest development for Cleveland was Thomas, who moved even closer to making his debut with the Cavs after injuring his right hip in the playoffs last May while with Boston. Earlier in the day, Thomas scrimmaged with the Canton Charge, the Cavs’ G-League affiliate, before coming to Quicken Loans Arena. Thomas then put on his uniform, joined his teammates in their pregame prayer and took the floor for a warmup he won’t forget.

“It just felt like I was a rookie again, like my first game,” Thomas said. “I haven’t been in an arena like that where you’re warming up, you’re with teammates, that’s so new right now. I’ve been down since May so just being out there put a smile on my face.”

Thomas won’t play in Cleveland’s next game — a Christmas Day marquee matchup with Golden State — but the Cavs won’t be without the All-Star point guard much longer. Thomas said his workout with Canton went well, and he’ll wait for Cleveland’s medical staff to clear him to play in a game.

Dwyane Wade had three steals and two blocks in the fourth quarter for the Cavs, who improved to 3-0 against the Bulls this season.

With Cavs forward Jae Crowder guarding him closely, Denzel Valentine was short with a tying 3-pointer in the final second.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points, Valentine had 18 and Nikola Mirotic 15 for Chicago, which lost for the first time since Dec. 6. The Bulls’ win streak followed a 10-game losing skid.

“The last time we played in their gym, Cleveland absolutely drilled us,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “This shows the growth we’ve had as a team. We gave ourselves a chance to win and our effort was tremendous, especially after sitting on a plane when we got here for 40 minutes with no stairs (due to mix up at airport gate).”

The Bulls battled back from a 10-point deficit early in the fourth and were within four at 111-107 when James, who has been so clutch in the fourth quarter all season, sank a fadeaway baseline jumper. Chicago pulled to 113-112 on Valentine’s layup before James made his two free throws and Cleveland got the key defensive stop to end it.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue missed the game with an undisclosed illness. Assistant coach Larry Drew filled in for Lue, who conducted his usual media session about 90 minutes before tip-off and was in Cleveland’s locker room before the team announced he was sick.

Raptors 114, 76ers 109

In Philadelphia, DeMar DeRozan scored a career-high 45 points and Toronto overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the Joel Embiid-less 76ers.

DeRozan also set a career high with six 3-pointers. His jumper with 4:13 left put the Raptors ahead to stay after they trailed 76-54 early in the third quarter.

Kyle Lowry added 23 points to help Toronto win its fifth straight and 11th in 12 games.

Ben Simmons scored 20 points and had seven of Philadelphia’s 23 turnovers in its fourth straight loss. Robert Covington added 19 points and Dario Saric had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The Sixers, who blew a 16-point lead Tuesday night in a loss to Sacramento, fell to 1-7 without Embiid.

Knicks 102, Celtics 93

In New York, Michael Beasley scored 28 of his season-high 32 points in the second half, helping the Knicks shake off a dismal return by Kristaps Porzingis to beat Boston.

Beasley went back to the bench with Porzingis back from a knee injury, but he was on the floor in the fourth quarter while Porzingis watched from the sideline as the former No. 2 overall pick punished the Celtics inside and out to help the Knicks pull away.

Porzingis was 0-for-11 from the field and finished with one point after missing two games with a sore left knee. The “MVP! MVP!” chants he has heard this season instead went to Beasley, who also had 12 rebounds.

New York won for the fifth time in six games.

Kyrie Irving scored 32 points for the Celtics, who lost for the second night. They played without starter Jaylen Brown because of left Achilles tendon soreness.

Suns 97, Grizlies 95

In Phoenix, former Memphis guard Troy Daniels hit a clutch 3 with 17 seconds to play to give the hosts the lead as the Suns held off the Grizzlies for their third victory in four games.

T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 27 points, and Daniels, who was acquired from the Grizzlies in September, added 14 off the bench. The Suns won at home for the first time since Nov. 19 against Chicago.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 21 points, and Marc Gasol added 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots.

Jazz 100, Spurs 89

In Salt Lake City, Rodney Hood had a 29-point performance and Utah fended off multiple comeback attempts by San Antonio.

The Jazz led most of the way, but the Spurs fought back each time it appeared Utah was ready to put the game away.

Hood took over in the fourth quarter after San Antonio cut the lead to 82-81. Utah went on a 13-2 run with Hood scoring nine straight points, including a contested pull-up 3-pointer from the corner and a spinning, mid-range jumper to push the lead to 12.

Ricky Rubio had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Derrick Favors finished with 14 points and nine boards.

Bryn Forbes led San Antonio with 12 points.