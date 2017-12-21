Sean Couturier scores 16th goal as Flyers beat Red Wings

Sean Couturier set a career high for goals in a season, Robert Hagg scored the first goal of his career and Nolan Patrick showed spark.

Most importantly, the Philadelphia Flyers found a way to win when they didn’t play their best.

Couturier scored off his own rebound to snap a tie early in the third period and the Flyers rallied from two one-goal deficits to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Wednesday night.

After a 10-game skid, the Flyers won for the seventh time in eight games and moved within two points of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“When we went through that streak we were finding ways to lose games,” said Dale Weise, who along with Wayne Simmonds accounted for the rest of the Flyers’ scoring. “Now we’re sitting here 7-1 in our last eight and we’re finding ways to win games when we don’t play complete games. That’s what I think good teams do.”

Claude Giroux had three assists, Patrick had his first point in 10 games and Brian Elliott made 25 saves in his ninth straight start as the Flyers finished a five-game homestead 4-1.

“From top to bottom I think we did a good job of keeping everything internal.” Elliott said of the club’s 0-5-5 stretch. “We talked it out, we changed some things systematically and we had that belief throughout the whole organization that we can do it.”

Martin Frk and Mike Green had power-play goals, Gustav Nyquist also scored and Jimmy Howard made 27 saves for the Red Wings. They were trying to win three straight for the first time this season.

“It was just a hard game,” Frk said. “We knew they were good offensively and they cored a couple of nice goals.”

Couturier, in his seventh season, set a career high for goals in a season with his team-best 16th when he beat Howard with a second-chance shot at 5:57.

“Coots is doing everything that’s asked of him,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “He’s thrived with responsibility.”

Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 2

In Columbus, Seth Jones had a goal an assist, and Joonas Korpisalo made 39 shots.

Lukas Sedlak, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexander Wennberg also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Korpisalo, starting in place of Sergei Bobrovsky on the first night of a back-to-back, allowed a second-period goal to Jake Gardiner and another in the third to Mitchell Marner in playing one of his strongest games of the season. Toronto has lost four of five.

Flames 2, Blues 1

In Calgary, Dougie Hamilton broke a tie at 7:57 of the third period.

After goalie Carter Hutton stopped an initial shot from the blue line, Ivan Barbashev was about to skate away with the rebound when Hamilton swung at the puck and, all in one motion, knocked it off Barbashev’s stick and into the goal.

Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary.

Brayden Schenn had his team-leading 17th goal for St. Louis. The Blues have lost four of five.