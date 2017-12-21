Lakers overcome Rockets despite James Harden’s 51 points

Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma set career highs with 38 points and seven 3-pointers against the NBA’s hottest team, and he wasn’t all that impressed with it.

“Why not? I scored 30s in summer league, so. . .” he said before trailing off.

The stakes were a little higher Wednesday night. Kuzma helped the Lakers overcome James Harden’s 51 points and end the Rockets’ winning streak at 14 games with a 122-116 victory.

“It’s a better team but it’s the same mentality,” Kuzma said. “I’ve got the same mentality every time I step on the court. I try to play my hardest and just be locked in.”

Houston lost for the first time since Nov. 14, while the Lakers snapped a three-game skid. It was tied before Los Angeles scored 10 straight points — while Houston missed seven shots in a row — to go up 110-100 with about four minutes left.

Houston ended an almost four-minute scoring drought when Harden made a free throw, and he added three more after being fouled on a 3-point attempt a few seconds later to cut it to 110-104. But former Rocket Corey Brewer, who finished with 21 points, made a 3-pointer before Lonzo Ball hit two free throws to make it 115-104.

“The fact that we were able to kind of punch them early and you knew that run was coming and then find our composure again and hit some big plays and get some big stops, it was really good to see from our group,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said.

Harden powered Houston on a night when Chris Paul had just eight points before leaving early in the fourth quarter with a sore left leg.

The Rockets made seven free throws down the stretch but hit just four field goals in the last eight minutes — all in the final 1:05.

“We didn’t play defense at all today,” Houston’s Trevor Ariza said. “They got whatever they wanted and when that happens, you lose.”

Heat 90, Celtics 89

In Boston, Kelly Olynyk scored a career-high 32 points in his rousing return to the Celtics, and undermanned Miami hung on for a victory.

On a night when the Celtics honored their former forward in his first game back, the popular Olynyk received a standing ovation from Boston fans and led the Heat to another win against the top team in the Eastern Conference. Josh Richardson had 19 points and six assists for Miami, which took two of three in the season series. The Heat ended Boston’s 16-game winning streak earlier this season with a victory at home.

Warriors 97, Grizzlies 84

In Oakland, Klay Thompson scored 27 of his 29 points in the first half and made his first nine field goal attempts, leading undermanned Golden State past Memphis for its 10th straight win.

Kevin Durant added 22 points and eight rebounds for the defending NBA champions, who were down five regulars again. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry sat out his sixth straight game with a sprained right ankle.

Bulls 112, Magic 94

In Chicago, Denzel Valentine had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Mirotic added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bulls beat Orlando for their seventh straight win.

Chicago had lost 10 straight with Mirotic out of the lineup prior to his return Dec. 8, and the Bulls haven’t lost since to improve to 10-20.

Spurs 93, Trail Blazers 91

In Portland, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points, and Pau Gasol had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds in San Antonio’s victory over the Blazers.

Aldridge hit 10 of 17 shots against his former team. Gasol and Aldridge each scored 16 points during the first half to help the Spurs (22-10) win their third consecutive game.

Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 104

In Denver, Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler also scored 25 and Minnesota beat the Nuggets.

Jamal Crawford added 20 points and seven assists off the bench for the Timberwolves, who rallied from 14 down to end Denver’s eight-game home winning streak.

Thunder 107, Jazz 79

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Westbrook made 10 of 13 shots and had seven assists and four steals. Oklahoma City has won eight of 11 after a rough start to the season. The Thunder (16-15) are above .500 for the first time since early November.

Raptors 129, Hornets 111

In Charlotte, DeMar DeRozan scored 18 of his 28 points after halftime and Toronto overcame a slow start to beat the Hornets for its fourth straight win.

Serge Ibaka scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half for Toronto, and OG Anunoby shot 6 of 7 from beyond the arc while scoring 20 points. Toronto has won 10 of 11 and is in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Pacers 105, Hawks 95

In Atlanta, Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 20 and Indiana beat the Hawks.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points as Indiana won for the second time in five games. The Pacers rallied from a sluggish start to shoot 48.8 percent.

Kings 104, Nets 99

In New York, George Hill had a 22-point performance, Zach Randolph added 21 and Sacramento completed its first back-to-back sweep of the season by beating Brooklyn.

The Kings got off to a sizzling start following their victory in Philadelphia a night earlier, then held on after Brooklyn cut a 21-point lead to two with just over a minute to play.

Mavericks 110, Pistons 93

In Dallas, Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had 15 points and five assists in his return from a hip injury and the Mavericks beat Detroit.

Dallas, last in the Western Conference, won for just the second time in eight games while ending a three-game Detroit winning streak that followed seven straight losses by the Pistons.

Clippers 108, Suns 95

In Los Angeles, Austin Rivers scored 21 points, DeAndre Jordan grabbed 20 rebounds and the Clippers beat Phoenix to end a three-game skid.

Back home from a 1-4 road trip, the injury-depleted Clippers had lost seven of 10 before leading all the way against a young Suns team that has its own injury woes.