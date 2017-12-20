Rangers beat Ducks for third straight victory

As he has so many times before, Henrik Lundqvist kept the New York Rangers in the game long enough for their scorers to break through.

Lundqvist stopped 39 shots, Paul Carey scored twice and the Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night to win their third straight. Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner also scored for New York, and Nick Holden and David Desharnais each had two assists.

It was the 422nd career win for the 35-year-old Lundqvist, who is 9-2 over his past 12 starts, including a no decision.

“I think the way I take care of myself right now as I am getting older — the way I eat, the way I sleep, the way I prepare — I try to do everything I can to stay on top of my game,” Lundqvist said. “I feel like the team is playing really well and that’s helpful. I can focus on the shooter a lot. It’s a big thing for me to commit to the shooter a lot more, feeling that support from the guys around me.”

Ondrej Kase scored for the Ducks, who have lost three straight. John Gibson made 28 saves.

The Ducks outshot the Rangers 16-10 in the first period and had several quality scoring opportunities. However, Lundqvist covered up a few defensive breakdowns, giving New York’s offense time to get on track.

The Rangers scored twice in 1:24 spanning the first intermission. Desharnais found a streaking Carey at 19:14 of the first period, and Hayes scored 38 seconds into the second for a 2-0 lead.

“I hate to say it but I think we are finding ways to lose hockey games at the moment,” Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said. “You have to find ways to win games. We have to dig in, buckle down defensively and win one of these games 1-0, something like that. We have to give our goaltenders more help than that.”

Golden Knights 4, Lightning 3

In Las Vegas, Shea Theodore snapped a tie with 2.3 seconds left and the Golden Knights scored four power-play goals, ending Tampa Bay’s seven-game winning streak.

It was Vegas’ third straight win and seventh in eight games. This one came against the top team in the league — the Lightning lead the NHL with 50 points.

Jets 6, Predators 4

In Nashville, Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:26 left.

Bruins 3, Sabres 0

In Buffalo, Jake DeBrusk scored for the second straight night, Anton Khudobin turned away 36 shots and Boston blanked the Sabres.

Maple Leafs 8, Hurricanes 1

In Toronto, Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and three assists, and the Maple Leafs stopped a three-game slide by routing Carolina in a rare weekday afternoon game.

Wild 6, Senators 4

In Ottawa, Eric Staal scored twice, Nate Prosser had a goal and an assist, and Minnesota rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Senators.

Red Wings 6, Islanders 3

In New York, Trevor Daley scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Detroit beat the Islanders for just its third win in 13 games.

Capitals 4, Stars 3 (OT)

In Dallas, Andre Burakovsky scored his second goal of the game 1:51 into overtime.

Panthers 3, Coyotes 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Mike Matheson scored the winner early in the third period and Florida rallied from two goals down to hand the slumping Coyotes their seventh straight defeat.

Canadiens 7, Canucks 5

In Vancouver, Nicolas Deslauriers had the first two-goal game of his career, Carey Price made 34 saves and the Canadiens beat the Canucks.