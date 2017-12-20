Bucks hold nerve, finish Cavs in fourth quarter

The Milwaukee Bucks have blown big fourth-quarter leads far too many times this season, leading to disheartening losses.

The Bucks wasted another sizeable advantage in the final period Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but fought back this time to capture a 119-116 win.

“It was a big step for our team. It shows maturity,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks with 27 points. “Usually, in a situation like that, we give the game away.”

Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points for Milwaukee, which ended a five-game losing streak to Cleveland. Khris Middleton had 18 points and 10 assists, and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 16 points.

“We kind of bent but we didn’t break,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “Giannis made plays down the stretch. We stayed together. We are playing against one of the best teams in the world.”

LeBron James scored 39 points for Cleveland, which lost for just the second time in its last 20 games. James had seven assists but grabbed just one rebound in the waning seconds. Kevin Love finished with 21 points.

After a slow start, the Bucks got to the Cavaliers for 39 second-quarter points. Milwaukee cracked the 100-point barrier early in the fourth, but then stalled.

Milwaukee led 103-83 when Cleveland launched a furious comeback with James on the bench. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Dwyane Wade put the Cavaliers up 107-105, capping a 24-3 run and giving the visitors their first lead since the second quarter.

“Obviously, tonight (Wade) showed what he’s capable of still doing,” James said. “It’s a luxury having a guy like that coming off the bench.”

A 3-pointer by Brogdon put the Bucks back in front with 3:38 remaining. A traditional three-point play by James put the Cavaliers ahead 113-112 with about two minutes left.

Tony Snell responded with a 3-pointer for Milwaukee with 58.9 seconds remaining. After a Cleveland miss, Antetokounmpo grabbed a loose ball, hit a short shot and was fouled. His free throw gave the Bucks a 117-113 lead with 5.9 seconds to go.

Wade finished with 14 points for Cleveland, and Jeff Green had 13.

Milwaukee took its first lead early in the second quarter at 41-40 with Love and James on the bench. The Bucks remained hot even after the duo returned and at one point extended their advantage to 14. They led 69-58 at the half, sparked by 17 points from Middleton, who had a four-point play, as well as a 14-2 advantage in fast-break points.

Wizards 116, Pelicans 106

In Washington, Bradley Beal scored 26 points, Mike Scott had a season-high 24 and the Wizards won for the third time in four games.

John Wall collected 18 points and 10 assists for the Wizards, who were coming off a 106-99 loss to Cleveland on Monday. Marcin Gortat had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots.

New Orleans got another big game from Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, but the Pelicans dropped their second straight. Davis scored 37 points, and Cousins finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

After New Orleans tied it at 61 early in the third quarter, the Wizards went on a 24-5 run to open an 85-66 lead.

Kings 101, 76ers 95

In Philadelphia, Zach Randolph scored 27 points and Buddy Hield added 24, leading Sacramento to the road win.

Frank Mason III had 16 points for the Kings, who came back from a 16-point second-half deficit.

Ben Simmons had 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for slumping Philadelphia, which lost for the seventh time in eight games while playing without center Joel Embiid for the second straight night due to a back injury. Robert Covington led the 76ers with 17 points.