Bruins rout Blue Jackets

Rookie Jake DeBrusk set up second-period power-play goals by David Backes and fellow rookie Charlie McAvoy and added a goal of his own, Tuukka Rask stopped 16 shots to keep up his hot stretch, and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 on Monday night.

Brad Marchand, Danton Heinen, Torey Krug and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who halted a two-game skid. Rask improved to 6-0-1 in his last seven starts. McAvoy also had an assist and his first career NHL fight.

“It was an opportunity for them to show their abilities and their talents,” Backes said of the young players. “They didn’t disappoint one bit.”

Devils 5, Ducks 3

In Newark, New Jersey, Stefan Noesen scored on a rebound with 4:07 to play and added an empty net goal as the Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Anaheim.

Myles Wood had two goals, Jesper Bratt also scored and Brian Boyle added three assists as New Jersey won its second straight game to start a six-game homestand.

Kings 4, Flyers 1

In Philadelphia, Adrian Kempe jumped out of the penalty box and scored a big goal in the third period, Jonathan Quick made 36 saves and Los Angeles ended its three-game skid and the Flyers’ six-game winning streak.

Avalanche 4, Penguins 2

In Denver, defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice, Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots — even getting a little help from the posts along the way — and Colorado beat Pittsburgh for the second time in a week.

J.T. Compher also scored and Mikko Rantanen sealed the win with a late empty-netter as the Avalanche completed a sweep of the two-game season series.

Oilers 5, Sharks 3

In Edmonton, Ryan Strome scored twice to lead the Oilers to their second straight win.

Mark Letestu, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Patrick Maroon also scored for Edmonton.