Lakers fete Kobe with special night

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant was hailed as the “greatest” Los Angeles Laker of all Monday by fellow legend Magic Johnson in a ceremony to retire Bryant’s jersey numbers.

The tribute came at halftime of the Lakers’ Staples Center matchup against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, with Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 joining other inspirational Laker icons from the team’s 70-year history.

“We’re here to celebrate the greatest to ever wear the purple and gold. He made us rub our eyes and wonder what did we just see,” said Johnson, now Lakers president of basketball operations.

“There will never, ever be another Kobe Bryant.”

Bryant played 10 seasons in each retired number, winning three titles in the single-digit uniform top and two in the higher number jersey.

“Thank you so much for tonight,” Bryant told the crowd, which chanted his name while giving him a standing ovation.

“It’s not about my jerseys that are hanging up there for me. It’s about the jerseys that were hanging up there before.”

Many of the team’s past legends were on hand to welcome Bryant, who retired after the 2015-16 campaign as an 18-time All-Star, a 2008 NBA MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA scoring champion and two-time Olympic champion.

Bryant, 39, said fans inspired him to put in the work every day that became his trademark over two decades with the Lakers, an unprecedented feat.

“Those times are the dream,” Bryant said. “It’s not the destination. It’s the journey. If you accomplish that, your dreams won’t come true — something greater will.”

With a nod to his “Black Mamba” nickname, Bryant closed his remarks with, “Mamba out.”

With his family on hand to watch, Bryant was honored with the mention of such career highlights as his career-high 81-point game in a 2006 victory over Toronto, the second-highest point total in any game in NBA history.

Also acknowledged was his final game, when he became the oldest player in NBA history to score 60 points, hitting the mark on the number in his farewell victory over Utah.

“There will never be an athlete in his last performance to top this man’s performance — 60 points. Man,” Johnson said.

The most emotional moment came when Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who has helped keep the Lakers heritage together, paid tribute to Bryant.

“What we’re celebrating is the journey you took us on for those 20 years,” Buss said.

Warriors win in OT

Kevin Durant scored 36 points and hit a tiebreaking 6.7-meter jumper with 7.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-114 Monday night for their ninth consecutive victory.

Klay Thompson had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the defending NBA champions predictably dampened a celebratory night for the Lakers.

Perhaps in tribute to Bryant, Durant and Thompson never stopped shooting even when they weren’t making many. The duo combined to miss 31 of its first 40 shots, but Durant went 4-for-4 in overtime, capped by that pure go-ahead jumper in OT.

The Lakers had a chance at the end, but David West blocked Lonzo Ball’s shot and Brandon Ingram couldn’t beat the buzzer.

Stephen Curry missed his fifth straight game with a sprained ankle, and Draymond Green sat out for the fourth time in five games with right shoulder soreness. Durant and the Warriors still had enough to handle the Lakers, who missed several opportunities down the regulation stretch to seize control of the game.

Rockets 120, Jazz 99

In Houston, Eric Gordon scored 17 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter to power a huge run that put the Rockets on top, and they cruised to their 14th straight win by routing Utah.

Houston used a 15-0 run early in the fourth to take the lead and was up by four midway through the quarter after a layup by Joe Ingles. The Rockets then scored 11 points in a row, capped by two 3-pointers from Gordon to make it 111-96 with about three minutes to go.

James Harden added 26 points, Clint Capela had 24 points and 20 rebounds and Gordon finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers.

Celtics 112, Pacers 111

In Indianapolis, Terry Rozier’s steal and dunk with 1.5 seconds left capped a frantic comeback in the final half-minute that gave Boston the victory.

Kyrie Irving scored 30 points for the Celtics, who trailed 107-102 after Victor Oladipo’s basket with 31 seconds remaining.

Thunder 95, Nuggets 94

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook had 16 of his season-high 38 points in the fourth quarter, including the tiebreaking free throw with 2.3 seconds left, to lift the hosts over Denver.

Timberwolves 108, Trail Blazers 107

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler powered through a recent bout of back spasms to score 37 points, sinking two free throws that gave the hosts the lead with 2.5 seconds left in a victory over Portland.

Hornets 109, Knicks 91

In Charlotte, Frank Kaminsky scored 15 of his season high-tying 24 points in the first half to give the hosts a jolt off the bench in a victory over New York.

Bulls 117, 76ers 115

In Chicago, Nikola Mirotic and Kris Dunn each scored 22 points, and the Bulls topped Philadelphia for their sixth consecutive victory.

Spurs 109, Clippers 91

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 19 points and the Spurs beat undermanned Los Angeles in Kawhi Leonard’s home debut this season.

Suns 97, Mavericks 91

In Dallas, Alex Len had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Phoenix rally past the Mavericks for its second consecutive comeback victory.

Hawks 110, Heat 104

In Atlanta, Taurean Prince scored 24 points, Dennis Schroder added 23 and the NBA-worst Hawks beat injury-riddled Miami.