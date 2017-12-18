Flames snap losing streak with victory over Canucks

The Calgary Flames were happy with their overall game despite winning just twice in their last seven games. That faith in the system paid off with a big victory over a depleted opponent on Sunday.

Mark Giordano scored twice, Sam Bennett had a goal and three assists, and the Flames snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the injury-riddled Vancouver Canucks.

“We’ve been playing well lately,” Giordano said. “Tonight we got the breaks.”

Mark Jankowski had a goal and two assists, and Matthew Tkachuk and Micheal Ferland also scored for Calgary.

You like to see that, when lots of guys are getting on the board,” Bennett said. “It’s good for everyone’s confidence.”

Dougie Hamilton had two assists and backup goalie David Rittich made 16 saves to pick up his third win in four appearances as Calgary improved to 3-4-1 since a 7-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 2.

“I give these guys credit,” Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said after his team bounced back from a 2-0 loss at home to Nashville the previous day. “They’ve stuck with it.”

Markus Granlund scored for Vancouver, which lost rookie star Brock Boeser to a foot injury early in the second period.

Jacob Markstrom allowed five goals on 19 shots in a forgettable outing before getting replaced by Anders Nilsson to start the third period. Nilsson made 18 saves in relief as the Canucks lost in regulation for the fifth time in six games while getting outscored 29-9.

“There were probably a couple tonight Marky would like to have back,” Vancouver coach Travis Green said. “We also gave up some chances we shouldn’t have.”

Blackhawks 4, Wild 1

In Chicago, Patrick Kane scored two slick goals, Corey Crawford made 27 saves and the Blackhawks got their season-high fifth straight win.

Golden Knights 5, Panthers 2

In Las Vegas, Erik Haula scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Golden Knights beat Florida.

Jets 4, Blues 0

In Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for his eighth career shutout, Patrik Laine got his team-high 16th goal of the season and Winnipeg blanked the Blues a day after being shut out at St. Louis.