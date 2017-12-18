LeBron James makes statement as Cavaliers beat Wizards

LeBron James joked that he changed out of his shoes — one black, one white, with “equality” in gold capital letters — at halftime because he was playing poorly.

“If that’s a bad game,” teammate Kevin Love said, “then sheesh!”

James finished with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Washington Wizards 106-99 on Sunday night for their 18th victory in 19 games, and then said afterward his choice of footwear was related to the game being played about a mile (1.6 km) from U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House.

“This is a beautiful country and we’re never going to let one person dictate how beautiful and how powerful we are,” the four-time NBA MVP said.

James had his fourth triple-double in the past five games despite being called for four fouls in the final quarter.

Still, he offered a scathing self-critique.

“I actually played pretty bad tonight. I wasn’t as strong with the ball: I had six turnovers. Kind of lazy with the ball, at times,” James said. “And my teammates did a great job bailing me out.”

Love led Cleveland with 25 points and added nine rebounds. Jeff Green added 15 points, and Kyle Korver scored 11.

“He just affects the game in so many ways and makes a lot of plays for other guys, too,” Love said about James. “He’s just setting us up and getting us into our spots. That’s what he does. He’s our leader.”

The last time these teams played, at Washington on Nov. 3, Cleveland won thanks to 57 points from James.

That prompted Wizards coach Scott Brooks to joke before tipoff Sunday that holding the four-time league MVP to “56 would be pretty good tonight.” He also cracked, “I have a lot of respect for Coach (Tyronn) Lue, but I think he’s making a bad decision if he doesn’t sit LeBron tonight. Back-to-back games, right? Our fans saw 57. They don’t need to see any more.”

This time, James was more of a facilitator.

“His IQ is the highest I’ve ever been around,” Brooks said afterward. “Just the way he sees the floor.”

Pistons 114, Magic 110

In Detroit, Reggie Bullock scored a career-high 20 points, and the Pistons tied a franchise record with 17 3-pointers.

Detroit has won three in a row after starting December with a seven-game losing streak.

They almost let this game slip away when Orlando went on a 19-0 run to cut the lead to five late in the fourth, but were able to hold on.

Raptors 108, Kings 93

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and the Raptors won their ninth straight home game.

Kyle Lowry added 16 points and Norman Powell had 14. An NBA-best 11-1 at home, Toronto won for the ninth time in its past 10 and improved to 11-4 against Western Conference opponents.

Pacers 109, Nets 97

In New York, Victor Oladipo scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis had 17 coming off the bench and Indiana beat the Nets.

Myles Turner added 16 and Cory Joseph chipped in 15 for the Pacers.