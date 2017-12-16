Thunder outlast 76ers in triple overtime

Russell Westbrook said goodbye to a three-overtime thriller and trolled Joel Embiid with a smile and a wave.

“I was telling him, ‘Go home,’ ” Westbrook said.

Embiid irked Westbrook earlier in the game when the 76ers’ social media star waved goodbye toward the crowd once Oklahoma City center Steven Adams fouled out. Westbrook got the last laugh, and capped his triple-double, 52-minute effort with the final assist of the game, and the Thunder pulled out a 119-117 victory on Friday night.

The early contender for NBA game of the year was led by perhaps the game of Embiid’s career. Embiid scored 34 points in 49 minutes with an achy back, saved the game in the first overtime with a block on Westbrook and trash talked Carmelo Anthony.

He waved his arms and exhorted the crowd to get louder with each chant of “Trust the Process!”

“I’m not about to get in a back-and-forth with him,” Westbrook said. “I’m not about to give him my energy.”

Westbrook had an off night from the floor (10 of 33; missed a driving dunk at the end of regulation), yet finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists. He even saved Andre Roberson from goat status in the third OT. Roberson failed to even look at the basket and then missed a layup in a stunning sequence to close the second OT, then earned redemption when Westbrook fed him for the winner with 10 seconds left in the game.

“Just trusting it,” Westbrook said.

It’s a twist on the Sixers catchphrase popularized during Embiid’s absence over his first two seasons with injuries.

Embiid, Philly’s franchise center, grabbed his lower back when he took a hard foul on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter. Embiid grimaced during timeouts on the bench and trudged into position a few times.

Embiid, who said he just needed treatment, brushed off Westbrook’s wave and took a shot at the Thunder guard’s stats.

“They did a lot of things. But, I mean, the dude shot 10 for 33. I wish I would have shot 33 times. I guess we would have had a better chance of actually winning the game,” Embiid said “But he told me to go home. This is my home. I ain’t going nowhere.”

Embiid sucked it up and carried the Sixers in the fourth and the first overtime. His feed to a charging Ben Simmons on the baseline for a two-handed dunk tied it at 94-94 with 53 seconds left in the quarter. Philly closed the fourth on an 11-0 run.

Embiid scored the first bucket of OT and the Sixers led for the first time in the game. The hosts’ five-point lead with 1:20 left in overtime was wiped out on Paul George’s 3-pointer and a Westbrook basket that made it 102-102. The Sixers blew their final possession on an ill-conceived 3 for Dario Saric.

Round 2 was just as fun.

Westbrook and Robert Covington exchanged 3s and George tied it 109-109 on a driving layup. Westbrook and Embiid swapped buckets that kept it even and the Sixers had one more chance to win it until Embiid lost the ball late in the second OT.

Embiid and Westbrook combined to score eight straight points in the third overtime, and Embiid waved see-ya later when Adams fouled out of the game.

But Embiid seemed gassed at the end and there’s no telling how the heavy workload may affect his availability the rest of the week.

Rockets 124, Spurs 109

In Houston, Chris Paul had 28 points, eight assists and seven steals to lead the Rockets to their 12th straight victory.

Paul became the first player in NBA history to post 28 points, eight assists and seven steals in a game against the Spurs. In the past 10 years, that stat line has been achieved just 10 times — Paul has done it six of those times. The Rockets are unbeaten when he plays this season.

Paul’s dazzling performance came on a night James Harden had one of his worst 3-point shooting nights of the season, making 6 of 18 from the field, including 2 of 11 from 3. Harden had 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists, scoring half his points on 14-of-16 shooting from the free-throw line.

The Rockets are on the fourth-longest win streak in franchise history and the longest since a franchise-best 22 straight in the 2007-08 season.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 16 points. Joffrey Lauvergne had 14, Patty Mills had 13 and Davis Bertans scored 12, all off the bench for San Antonio.

Jazz 107, Celtics 95

In Boston, Ricky Rubio had 22 points, Donovan Mitchell added 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Utah defeated the Celtics.

Jonas Jerebko and Rodney Hood also finished with 17 points for the Jazz, who snapped a four-game losing streak. It was Utah’s first victory in Boston since 2008, a span of nine games.

But the win came at a cost.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert left the game early in the first quarter with a left knee injury after teammate Derrick Favors fell backward into his leg. Gobert was able to walk off the court on his own power, but went straight to the locker room and did not return.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 33 points.

Bulls 115, Bucks 109

In Milwaukee, Bobby Portis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Chicago topped the Bucks for its fifth consecutive victory.

Chicago’s winning streak coincides with the return of Nikola Mirotic, who had 22 points. The Bulls’ center missed the beginning of the season due to facial fractures suffered in a fight with Portis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks, who lost for just the third time in nine games. Khris Middleton also scored 29.

Raptors 120, Nets 87

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry had his 11th career triple-double, DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and the Raptors won their ninth straight meeting with Brooklyn.

Serge Ibaka scored 18 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 as Toronto won its eighth consecutive home game and improved to 10-1 at Air Canada Centre.

It was the second triple-double of the season for Lowry, who finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Nik Stauskas scored 22 points in his Brooklyn debut and Isaiah Whitehead had 13 for the Nets in their most lopsided defeat of the season. Jahlil Okafor also made his Brooklyn debut and finished with 10 points and four rebounds in 23 minutes on his 22nd birthday.

Nuggets 117, Pelicans 111 (OT)

In Denver, Gary Harris had 21 points and Will Barton added 11 of his 19 in overtime, helping the hosts top New Orleans.

Barton went 4-for-4 from the field in the extra period and had all of the Nuggets’ points in the frame until Jamal Murray’s two free throws made it 116-110 with 25 seconds remaining.

DeMarcus Cousins led New Orleans with 29 points and Anthony Davis had 28 points and 12 rebounds. Jrue Holiday added 25 points.

Wizards 100, Clippers 91

In Washington, Mike Scott tied a season high with 22 points while Bradley Beal added 20 as the Wizards held off Los Angeles.

John Wall scored 15 points on just 5-for-16 shooting in his second game back after a nine-game absence but scored seven points as the Wizards closed the game on an 18-9 run after Los Angeles had come back to tie the game 82-82 on a 3-pointer by Lou Williams.

Williams led the Clippers with 23 points, while rookie Jawun Evans had a career-high 15 points.

Trail Blazers 95, Magic 88

In Orlando, Damian Lillard scored 21 points, C.J. McCollum had 20 and Portland withstood a late rally to beat the Magic.

The Trail Blazers led by 17 with 7:26 left in the game, but needed late contributions from Al-Farouq Aminu and Jusuf Nurkic to slam the door. Aminu had 15 points and got a breakaway dunk with 23 seconds to play to seal the game. Nurkic had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Johnathon Simmons added 15 points and D.J. Augustin had 14.

Pistons 104, Pacers 98

In Indianapolis, Andre Drummond finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Detroit withstood a late rally to beat the hosts.

Reggie Bullock finished with 15 points for the Pistons, who earned their second win in two nights.

Victor Oladipo had 26 points and eight rebounds for Indiana. Myles Turner added 24 points and eight boards.

Heat 104, Hornets 98

In Charlotte, Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington scored 16 points each and Miami held off a late Hornets rally.

It was the Heat’s 24th win in their past 30 games against Charlotte, which opened a stretch of six of seven home games with a loss. Johnson and Ellington combined for 10-of-16 shooting on 3s.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets (10-18) with 23 points after leaving the game in the first half with a wrist injury.

Grizzlies 96, Hawks 94

In Memphis, Tyreke Evans scored 22 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:03 left to help the hosts snap a five-game losing streak.

The Hawks had three shots in the closing seconds, all of which misfired, including Andrew Harrison’s block of Taurean Prince’s attempt in the left corner with 1.2 seconds left.

Mario Chalmers added 16 points and had four steals, while Marc Gasol scored 13 points.

Bazemore led the Hawks with 19 points, while Dennis Schroder finished with 18 points and 11 assists. Prince contributed 17 points as Atlanta lost its fourth straight.