Giants deal left-hander Matt Moore to Rangers

Texas acquired Matt Moore in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Friday, raising the possibility of four left-handers in the Rangers’ rotation.

“As far as the four lefties, generally it’s a good thing,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. “I realize there’s some very heavy right-handed clubs in our division. With the exception of Martin (Perez), the other three guys have been very effective against righties in their career.”

Texas sent minor league right-handers Israel Cruz and Sam Wolff to the Giants. The Rangers also received $750,000 in international signing bonus pool allotment from the Giants.

Perez, a 13-game winner, and Cole Hamels, another lefty who won 11 games, were the only holdover Texas starters when the offseason started. Counting Moore, the Rangers have added three options to their rotation.

Right-hander Doug Fister agreed to a $4 million, one-year deal that could be worth up to $11.5 million over two seasons, and lefty Mark Minor received a $28 million, three-year contract.

Minor was a reliever for Kansas City last season but previously was a starter for Atlanta before missing the 2015 and 2016 seasons with shoulder issues. Daniels said the club still intends to prepare Minor as a starter in spring training.

“We talked about when he signed, both he and us are aware that that could change based either on the club, kind of how it’s shaping out, or if he has any issues getting stretched out,” said Daniels, who is interested in acquiring even more starting pitching.

Right-hander Andrew Cashner, another 11-game winner for Texas, became a free agent after completing a $10 million, one-year deal.

San Francisco last month exercised Moore’s $7 million option for 2018. He went 6-15 with a 5.52 ERA in 174⅓ innings last season, setting a career high for losses, as the Giants finished last in the NL West. He allowed a career-worst 107 earned runs.

“This move allows us to reallocate our resources to address our position player needs,” Giants general manager Bobby Evans said. “In addition, we are pleased to add two power arms to our system. Our focus remains to strengthen our outfield defense and our everyday lineup.”

Texas went 78-84 and finished third in the AL West behind the World Series champion Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

San Francisco — last in the NL West in 2017 and having lost out in pursuits of Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani — acquired Moore at the 2016 trade deadline from Tampa Bay for third baseman Matt Duffy. The lefty’s best season came in 2013, when he was 17-4 with the Rays.

Daniels said the Rangers were interested in acquiring Moore when the Giants got him.

The Rangers also finalized Chris Martin’s $4 million, two-year contract after the homegrown pitcher spent the past two seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

The 31-year-old right-hander, who was born in Arlington and went to high school about 7 km from the Rangers’ ballpark, had a long road to his first shot in the majors with Colorado three years ago. He pitched for the New York Yankees before joining the Fighters.

Martin had the lowest ERA (1.12) and opponents’ batting average (.154) in NPB during the 2016-17 seasons.

As part pf the deal announced Friday, the reliever will make $1.75 million next season and $2.25 million in 2019.

In other MLB news, the Minnesota Twins have finalized their $4.5 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Fernando Rodney.

Rodney’s deal was agreed to this week at the winter meetings and announced Friday.

He gets a $4.25 million salary this year, and the Twins have a $4.25 million option for 2019 with a $250,000 buyout.

Rodney turns 41 on March 18 and will be in his 16th major league season.

Also, 31-year-old first baseman Carlos Santana agreed Friday to a $60 million, three-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to two people familiar with the deal. Santana had played his entire eight-year career with the Cleveland Indians.