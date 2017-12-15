Alex Chiasson, Capitals conquer Bruins in third period

Alex Chiasson had already scored once when he blocked a shot on the penalty kill, gave the puck a little kick and went off toward center ice.

Crossing the red line with three Bruins in pursuit, the Capitals forward moved in on Anton Khudobin, went to his backhand and beat the Boston goalie on the stick side. His two third-period goals made it 4-1 and sent Washington on its way to a 5-3 victory on Thursday night.

“The short-handed goal was massive,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “If they score one there, the last few minutes would have been hectic.”

Patrice Bergeron scored his 265th career goal to move past Bobby Orr on the Bruins all-time list, and then added another in the final seconds. Bergeron is 11 goals behind Wayne Cashman for seventh in franchise history.

“I love my old Bruins — Bobby Orr, the most,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “But good for Pat. The more he scores, the more it helps us win.”

Braden Holtby stopped 33 shots for the Capitals, who have beaten Boston 11 straight times. Jakub Vrana and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for Washington, and Alex Ovechkin added an empty netter after the Bruins cut the deficit to two goals with 4 minutes left.

David Krejci also scored for Boston, and Khudobin made 16 saves.

Backstrom gave Washington the lead midway through the second, and Chiasson added to it with 12 minutes left in the game when he took two swipes at a puck in the crease to get it past Khudobin. But an interference penalty on Brooks Orpik gave the Bruins hope to again make it a one-goal game.

Instead, Chiasson extended the lead to 4-1.

“It’s always a little special for me to come here,” said Chiasson, who went to Boston University. “It was three of the best years of my life, so far.”

Golden Knights 2, Penguins 1

In Las Vegas, Jon Merrill’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 shots against his former team and Vegas skated past Pittsburgh.

It was the first meeting between the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and Vegas, which acquired Fleury from the Penguins during the NHL expansion draft on June 21.

Fleury was taken by Pittsburgh with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 draft.

James Neal got his 15th goal of the season for Vegas. Ian Cole scored Pittsburgh’s goal.

The Golden Knights became the fastest expansion team to 20 wins in NHL history.

Lightning 4, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Nikita Kucherov scored to remain tied for the NHL goals lead and Tampa Bay beat the hosts for its season-high sixth straight victory.

Kucherov matched Washington’s Alex Ovechkin with his 22nd goal to help the NHL-best Lightning push aside the league-worst Coyotes in front of a small, quiet crowd. Ducks 3, Blues 1

In St. Louis, Kevin Roy scored twice in the third period and John Gibson made 29 saves as Anaheim defeated the Blues.

Blackhawks 5, Jets 1

In Winnipeg, Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist as Chicago extended its season-high winning streak to four by trouncing the Jets.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Tommy Wingels and Michal Kempny also scored for the Blackhawks (16-11-5).

Blue Jackets 6, Islanders 4

In Columbus, Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots to help the hosts hold off New York.

Markus Nutivaara, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Seth Jones, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snuffed out an Islanders comeback attempt that included a hat trick by wing Josh Bailey.

Avalanche 2, Panthers 1

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon had a two-goal performance, Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves and Colorado topped Florida.

Predators 4, Oilers 0

In Edmonton, Juuse Saros made 46 saves for his second career shutout and Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as Nashville kept up its torrid pace of late with a shutout win against the hosts.

Wild 2, Maple Leafs 0

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Alex Stalock stopped 28 shots for his first NHL shutout in three seasons, steering the Wild past Toronto for their fourth straight victory.

Tyler Ennis scored early and Mikael Granlund added a late goal for Minnesota.

Sharks 3, Flames 2

In Calgary, Joonas Donskoi scored the game-winner late in the third period and had an assist to lead San Jose over the hosts.

Flyers 2, Sabres 1

In Philadelphia, Valtteri Filppula delivered the game-winning goal with 2½ minutes left in the second and Travis Sanheim netted his first career goal as the hosts beat Buffalo.

Canadiens 2, Devils 1 (OT)

In Montreal, Tomas Plekanec scored 1:52 into overtime and the Canadiens edged New Jersey to snap a three-game slide.