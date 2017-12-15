LeBron James teaches Lonzo Ball a lesson

Lonzo Ball got an up-close look at the biggest baller of them all.

LeBron James recorded his 59th career triple-double in front of Ball and his brothers, Kevin Love scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers won for the 16th time in 17 games, 121-112 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

James finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to move into a tie with Larry Bird for sixth place on the career triple-doubles list. James also put the Lakers away in the final minutes with a dunk and short runner, leading Cleveland to its 10th straight home win.

For Ball, his first on-court encounter with James was eye-opening.

“Watching him doesn’t do him justice,” Ball said. “He has that size, that speed. I’d say he’s the best player in the world right now.”

James, who has been complimentary of the 20-year-old Ball in the past, met with the Lakers’ highly touted rookie on the floor following the game. As cameras recorded the moment, James and Ball, whose all-around games and backgrounds are very similar, covered their mouths so the world couldn’t listen in on their conversation.

James said he was humbled to learn the former UCLA star patterned his game after him. James has become a fan of Ball’s game.

“It’s always team,” James said when asked what he admires most about Ball. “He passes the ball. Pushes the ball up the floor. Someone you want to play with. This is a team game. Everyone gets so caught up in this whole individual thing and it’s, the whole team game gets overlooked, but then, I’m not going to go there.”

Love scored 13 in the third quarter, when the Cavs opened an 11-point lead. Jose Calderon added a season-high 17 points for Cleveland.

Brandon Ingram scored 26 for Los Angeles and Ball had 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

The first game between James and Ball had the buildup of a playoff game as the world’s best player matched up against a budding star.

Ball’s father, LaVar, did not attend the game but his brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, sat behind L.A’s bench. LaVar Ball launched his Big Baller Brand to promote his three talented sons. James gave the family a lesson in the business of basketball.

Of course, James’ impending free agency has led to speculation he may sign with the Lakers. Because of his connections to Los Angeles (he owns a film production company, and recently bought another home there) and some Twitter posts he’s made about Ball, the Lakers are believed to be a potential landing spot for the three-time NBA champion, who scoffed at the conjecture about his future or his relationship with Ball.

James was humbled to move into the same company as Bird.

“He’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game,” James said. “Kid from French Lick (Indiana). Boston. He just played until he literally couldn’t play the game no more. He gave everything he had. And for young guys that don’t know him, they think of Larry Bird as a jump shooter. But he was so much more than that. He was a passer. He averaged double-digit rebounds. He defended. He took charges. And it’s just (a) straight up complete basketball player and me as a small forward, Scottie (Pippen), Bird, Doc (Julius Erving), George Gervin, the guys I kind of looked up to being a small forward.

“I’ve always been a fan of Larry Bird and if I’m linked with any of the greats, especially like him, it’s pretty cool.”

Knicks 111, Nets 104

In New York, Courtney Lee scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half, Michael Beasley added 15 and the Knicks held on to beat Brooklyn after losing star forward Kristaps Porzingis to a sore left knee early in the second half.

Porzingis motioned to the bench with 9:25 remaining in the third quarter after contesting a shot made by Brooklyn’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. The Knicks’ leading scorer had scored 13 points in nearly 18 minutes in the first half.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 26 points for the Nets.

Timberwolves 119, Kings 96

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 14 rebounds in his league-leading 23rd double-double, Jimmy Butler added 21 points and nine assists and the Minnesota cruised past Sacramento.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points for the Timberwolves (17-12), who have three of four and are off to the third-best start in franchise history after 29 games.

Zach Randolph had 15 points and nine rebounds for Sacramento.

Pistons 105, Hawks 91

In Atlanta, Andre Drummond had 12 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high nine assists, Tobias Harris added 19 points and Detroit snapped a seven-game slide with a victory over the NBA-worst Hawks.

Avery Bradley finished with 18 points and Langston Galloway scored 17 as the Pistons won for the first time since beating Phoenix on Nov. 29.

Ersan Ilyasova had 23 points, John Collins scored 15 and Dennis Schroder had 10 assists for Atlanta.

Warriors 112, Mavericks 97

In Oakland, Kevin Durant had 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and short-handed Golden State beat Dallas for its eighth straight win.

Dirk Nowitzki had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks, while Harrison Barnes added 16 points and seven boards.